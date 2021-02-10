To the Editor,
Why wear masks? We are told, “my mask protects you, your mask protects me.” But is this true? A quick internet search produces a plethora of peer-reviewed scientific articles which explain that it just doesn’t work that way. Not only do masks not help, they are harmful. Masks cause a decrease in oxygen levels (hypoxia). Hypoxia inhibits the production of vital virus fighting immune cells called CD4+ T-lymphocytes. Decreasing these immune cells makes it easier to contract any infection including COVID-19 and can make the symptoms worse. [1]
Studies regarding the use of facemasks, including both N-95 and surgical masks, showed “very slightly reduced” odds and “no significant difference” in the incidence of flu-like illness.
Breathing with a mask on forces powerful “jets” of potentially virus-laden mist downwards and backwards from the wearer. These “jets” travel further than airflow without a mask. [2]
Dentists are starting to see an increase in dental issues due to an increase in dry mouth and bad bacteria from mask-wearing. Dubbed, “Mask Mouth,” the symptoms include bad breath, receding gums, dry mouth, and tooth decay. While this is bad enough, gum disease can lead to an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks.
In our opinion, the only reason people wear masks is so they feel a sense of control. We, as humans, want to have a measure of control of our lives. Masks give the illusion of power to stop the virus. But be assured, it is only an illusion.
Submitted by Brown County Liberty Alliance: Jim Aller, PJ & Andrea Aller, Jeff Bryant, David & Briana Childress, Tyler & Cara Christian, Caleb & Amber Clement, Abigail Compton, Betty Dvorak, Jason & Nancy Dvorak, Jocelyn Dvorak, Randy & Kay Garber, Cindy Gaskell, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Melissa Gormley, Stacy & Andrea Groth, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Jason & Laura Hooper, Brady Hoskins, Brian & Annette Hoskins, Herb & Sandy Kooser, Chris Kroll, Daniel & Michelle Larson, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Jessica McCullogh, Kimberly Perry, Kyle & Michele Rodvelt, Brent & Kayla Thorson, Dirk & Becky Waser, Gwen Winter, Craig & Trudy Wischropp, Nathan & Christie Woods
