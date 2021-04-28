Do you believe in American greatness? Do you believe in the principles of liberty and self-reliance? Do you believe these values should be taught at home and reinforced in schools? Do you believe leaders at the local, state and national levels should govern according to these principles? WE DO!
We, like many of you, work a job each day, get our children to school, shuttle kids to and from one activity to the next, attend church, coach little league, volunteer in community organizations...and the list could go on. We set alarms, create checklists, or leave sticky notes on the steering wheel, so hopefully nothing of importance is forgotten. With all the fast paced activities, stresses and celebrations of day to day life, it is easy to forget the foundation upon which all of this was built.
Jesus IS our Lord and Savior and America IS a great country!
Rather than talk about the “good old days” or “how things were simpler back then” let’s start talking about what is wrong and what we need to do to fix it. Rather than complain to our neighbor (while standing six feet apart outside on the street instead of sitting comfortably in our own living room) about the local government &/or the local school district, let’s get together with like-minded individuals to identify problems, offer solutions and work toward resolution.
Organizations in Brown (browncountylibertyalliance@gmail.com), Nemaha (www.nemahacfa.com), Marshall (www.marshallcfa.com) and Jackson (kerry@increaseunlimited.com) Counties are doing just that! We are regular people, just like you, standing up for traditional American values. We hope you will join us!
Submitted by Brown County Liberty Alliance: Stuart & Amanda Aller, Kimberly Backer, Sunshine Bone, Nathan & Rachel Bunck, David & Brianna Childress, Caleb & Amber Clement, Abigail Compton, Betty Dvorak, Jason & Nancy Dvorak, Randy & Kay Garber, Cindy Gaskell, Scott & Jessica Gigstad, Melissa Gormley, Harold & Ruby Heinen, Lucas & Kendra Heinen, Laura Hooper, Brady Hoskins, Brian & Annette Hoskins, John & Holly Isaacs, Chris Kroll, Daniel & Michelle Larson, Rex & Nicki Lockwood, Roger & Marcia Madere, Andrew & Melissa Mitchell, Duane & Kimberly Perry, Kyle & Michele Rodvelt, Brent & Kayla Thorson, Dirk & Becky Waser, Gwen Winter, Craig & Trudy Wischropp, Nathan & Christie Woods
