I received the attached letter in the mail this week. I would like the young person who wrote it to know just how much all of us in law enforcement appreciate the kind words.
The last few months have become very intense in our country. I cannot speak to other areas of the nation, but I do feel that in our county, we are very blessed with wonderful people who support us and would lend a helping hand when needed. Over the last months, many people have stopped in to just say "thank-you" or let us know that we are appreciated and have expressed their concern for our safety and would be praying for us. We thank you for providing us with extra masks, gloves, food, snacks, cards and letters. These acts of kindness and the faith you have in us is very much appreciated!"
