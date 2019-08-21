Hospital Board Announces Petition Circulation to Get On November Ballot for Tax Support
Hiawatha, Kansas – August 21, 2019 – In 1951, a group of citizens in our community came together to build a hospital in Hiawatha that would not only care for their needs, but for the needs of generations to come. Nearly 70 years later, their original vision stands strong. Hiawatha Community Hospital (HCH) is the only hospital serving all of Brown County and continually serves patients throughout Northeast Kansas.
In order for HCH’s legacy of patient care to continue it is time, once again, for a group of citizens in our county to come together to ensure accessibility to healthcare remains in Brown County for generations to come. The decline in rural healthcare funding, the lack of Medicaid expansion, and other precipitating factors in recent years has resulted in aging equipment that is quickly becoming obsolete and has made it difficult to recruit new physicians to our rural outpost.
After countless conversations with community and county leaders, the Hiawatha Community Hospital’s Board of Trustees have determined that pursuing a county wide 1/2 cent sales tax on the November 5, 2019 ballot, is the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars and shows long-term county commitment. This tax proposal can provide approximately 50%-70% of necessary funding to ensure that our equipment meets current and future standards, giving us the ability to continually provide excellent patient care. Continued operational, billing, collection improvements, and Foundation support will aid in raising the remaining funds.
The proceeds of the ten-year tax proposal will come solely to HCH, which will give the Hospital the ability to refinance our current hospital bond which will save accruing interest and allows immediate access to an additional 2 million dollars to replace aging equipment. Rural hospitals across America are closing at an alarming rate and there is a nationwide shortage of rural Family Practice Physicians. A ten-year tax reassures potential new Physician recruits that we are focused on the future of healthcare thriving in Brown County.
In order for this tax proposal to be placed on the upcoming November ballot, HCH submitted a petition for approval by the Brown County Attorney and Board of Elections. The Brown County Commissioners approved this petition at their August 19, 2019 meeting. The petition reads as follows:
Shall Brown County, Kansas be authorized to impose an additional five tenths percent (0.5%) general retailers’ sales tax, thereby increasing the general sales tax rate to one and five tenths percent (1.5%), pursuant to the authority of K.S.A. 12- 187 et seq., to be used for the purpose of financing the provision of health care services in Brown County by Hiawatha Community Hospital , or its successors, (“Hospital”) including the payment of Hospital expenses and any payments with respect to bonds issued for Hospital purposes, with collection of such tax beginning on April 1, 2020, or as soon as provided by law, and ending ten (10) years after such tax is first collected?
In order to ensure that this measure appears before Brown County residents, we are asking our citizens to come together and sign this petition, which will be available in the Hiawatha Community Hospital lobby now, through August 30, 2019.
More information regarding the use of these tax dollars is available at the Hospital’s webpage, www.hch-ks.org/Focus-on-the-Future, on Hiawatha Community Hospital and Family Practice Clinic’s Facebook page.
This tax vote is not only about the healthcare we provide right now, it is about access to quality healthcare for our children, our grandchildren, and generations to come. The supportive citizens that came together to build a community hospital in 1951 would be proud if they could see our community and county come together again to focus on the future.
A vote “YES” is a Vote for Access to Health Care that helps the hospital thrive, not just survive.
