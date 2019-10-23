In the United States, Halloween is the second in popularity only to Christmas, which still globally brands itself as a “Christian” holiday. One of the reasons for this could be simple economics: Halloween is cheaper to celebrate. Like, WAY cheaper. In 2018, Americans spent nearly $721 billion on Christmas gifts – estimated to around $1000 per person celebrating. By contrast, Americans spent around $9 billion on Halloween celebrations: around $86 per person celebrating.
But - is this really what being a Christian – that is, a follower of Jesus, is all about? Economics?
For 2000 years, various people have done their best to make being a Jesus follower difficult for others. It started as soon as Jesus began his ministry, as various “good religious people” tried to discredit his message of repentance and forgiveness and simple faith in God. Yet, Jesus said to the Pharisees in response to their testing questions, “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22:37-40)
“Yes, but…. it can’t be that simple, can it?”
The answer is, yes it can, and it is. Because when we love God first, and our neighbor as ourselves, we’re seeking God’s kingdom. And when we seek God’s kingdom first, all the rest will be added to us – everything we need, not only to go to Heaven, but also to have a joyful and Peace-filled life in this world. (cf. Matthew 6:33)
“And how much will this cost me?”
The answer is, if we’re asking in dollars and cents, “nothing at all.” The Kingdom of Heaven can’t be bought. Neither can salvation, forgiveness, and a life-giving relationship with God through Jesus Christ. That price has already been paid by Jesus, by his total self-giving on the Cross at Calvary. Salvation comes first – and then, all sincere acts of devotion and worship will flow from having been made a new creation in Christ. This is what builds the Kingdom of God.
No one need opt out of the Kingdom of Heaven, nor seek other options because of the price tag. When we’re ready to be transformed into the total person that God has made us to be, we’ll find Jesus is ready, and has been waiting for us all along.
And that’s the best “deal” of all.
