To the Editor,
I would like to thank the town of Hiawatha for the amazing honor of being the 2019 Halloween Queen. I love the connection that Hiawatha has with Halloween, and the rich tradition of the Halloween Parade. Although it was a little cold this year, I am so grateful to have been named the Halloween Queen during the crowning ceremony. It was such a fun experience to go through the contest and ride in the parade, and I’m so glad that I got to meet the talented other candidates for Queen.
Thank you to all sponsors of the event, especially the Hiawatha Chamber, the Halloween Queen Committee and judges, and the Hiawatha community for this honor, and for making this Halloween special.
Ainsley Smith,
2019 Halloween Queen
