To the Editor,
Hiawatha Community Hospital has always played a role in my life. At this hospital, I said goodbye to my grandparents, I got stitches in the ER, and I met my nephews for the first time; all only a few blocks from home. I always knew the importance of having a hospital in your hometown and how lucky Hiawatha is to have the access to the healthcare that we do. However, it was not until this summer that I got to see just how special HCH really is to this community.
This past summer, I had the opportunity to intern with Alison Kerl, the Director of Human Resources at HCH. Through this opportunity my eyes were truly opened to the passion the employees have for the success of this hospital. The passion runs deep for patients, coworkers, and for the future of this hospital. By being inside for a short period of time I was able to watch the leaders of the organization work tirelessly coming up with different ways to ensure this was a place where employees want to work and patients want to receive care.
From a human resources mindset, it is easy to focus on the fact that the Hiawatha Community Hospital is one of the largest employers in our county bringing 250-plus jobs to the area. Not just a place where 250 people can work, but to work for an employer that cares and strives to provide fair benefits, compensation and an atmosphere that makes them proud of where they work. To some that is a big enough motivator to make sure the hospital survives.
When thinking of other motivating factors, it turns to personal reasons. When I graduate from college I will need to make decisions about where I want to live and work. An attractive factor is a community that is still growing and continually trying to sustain their economy. This includes having a hospital that can provide services you can find in the city. By sustaining our population it allows other companies in the area to be able to expand and becomes attractive for new companies to locate here. All of this would result in our county thriving.
It has been said many times that the hospital will not close if the sales tax does not pass. However, they will also not be able to provide the same level of care over time. As the hospital has said, this assistance will provide 50-70 percent of necessary funding to ensure that the equipment meets standards. It is vital to keep our equipment up-to-date to continue to be able to provide the same level of healthcare we are used to receiving.
If you have concerns regarding the sales tax, I encourage you to ask. The leaders of HCH are committed to being transparent with their current financial situation and their plan to ensure our hospital does not just survive, but it thrives, so that our parents, children, and grandchildren can receive the best care, close to home.
Annie Weingart
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.