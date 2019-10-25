The purpose of the guest column is to provide an update on Hiawatha Community Hospital. The current state of the hospital is still at risk without the sales tax support. To put our financial position in perspective, is our Days Cash on Hand (DCOH). Our DCOH is 4 days for unencumbered cash. The average is 42 days for Kansas Hospitals. The hospital needs to build its cash on hand to create more stability for the community and the hospital.
The hospital has been able to make $1.2 million in payments on the line of credit and will soon make the last payment. This year, $652,000 has been paid to the hospital by Medicare for 2018 and 2019. The hospital has used these funds to pay down our line of credit.
During the past month, the hospital offered a one-time 40% prompt pay discount for the patient balances from the legacy system. The discount was issued as long as the balance was paid in full in 1 or 2 lump sum amounts during a short window of time. This is a common practice in hospitals and other businesses before the balances are sent to collections because of lack of payment. We also offer discounts to patients that do not have insurance which is also a common practice in hospitals.
We have amazing providers who have dedicated their careers to this organization and this community. From my standpoint as the CEO, the providers are paid appropriately for the large volume of patients that they see and they work 60 – 80 hours a week. This group of committed providers who have given their heart and soul to this community, took the vote in May personally. The social media became personal. Their wages being published in the newspaper and online became personal. Their children being confronted at school became personal. I have seen this group who was once thriving and loving their work get to a place where they feel very discouraged. That is the saddest thing that I have ever experienced.
At a provider meeting and a recent strategic planning session, critical focus has turned to recruitment for full scope family physicians because of impending departures of Dr. Julie Rosa in 2021, and two more providers in 2022. We learned at a Rural Recruitment Reimagined Conference, that the residents are looking for a safe place to practice. In this context, safe is defined as a place that provides support for them on the clinical side and more importantly support for them on the community side. They want to know who their new family will be within the community. The focus was more on hospitality. After the last election, the hospital learned that a provider that they had been recruiting for two years decided not to come because the community did not support the hospital with the sales tax vote. I personally do not want to see this organization lose providers without being able to replace them. Hiawatha experienced that in the late 1990s! Do you remember that time? I know many do!
I appreciate the acknowledgement the hospital has received on social media about the improved operations. Last time, we heard concerns about the hospital performance. We have improved performance. Then I read how “the hospital might need money to keep the ship afloat, and if it gets to that point, I will vote yes.” I feel that there are such mixed messages in the community. Bottom Line: Regardless of the improved operational performance, we have not been able to increase our days cash on hand for the last three years due to the same types of challenges that rural hospitals face across the nation. This is why 83 percent of the critical access hospitals in Kansas receive tax support! I would advocate that this is the time to vote YES so that the hospital can have the capital funds necessary to update the aging equipment and make repairs to the facility. Help our county hospital to Thrive Not Just Survive!
