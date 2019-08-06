If I gave you a pill that could prevent cancer, didn’t have negative side effects, and was free, would you take it? What if, all you had to do was to take a couple of hours a week to soak up the natural world around you? Does it sound crazy? To the Japanese, this form of therapy known as Shinrin-yoku is becoming common practice.
Shinrin-yoku, or Forest bathing, means taking in the atmosphere of the natural world around you (not actually bathing). Unlike the time we spend indoors, forest bathing requires you to use all senses; tasting the fresh air, hearing the crinkle of leaves, watching the light dance through the trees, smelling the scent of earth, and feeling the breeze on your face. It requires you to forget all distractions and just be present in nature.
Relaxing in nature certainly helps our mental health and studies show it even helps our physical health. For example, in hospitals, patients with a window with a view of nature heal faster and require fewer painkillers than those who don’t. Some research even shows that trees could be impacting mortality rates. In the early 2000s the US saw the invasion of the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect from China that is expected to wipe out our native ash trees. Ash trees are the dominant tree in city landscaping. The US Forest Service realized that urban areas that lost their trees to emerald ash borer had higher mortality rates from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.
But what is it about nature that makes us healthier? In his book, Forest Bathing, Dr. Qi Ling from Tokyo, Japan shares his research on how trees impact our health. Through his research, Dr. Qi Ling found that phytoncides, which are natural oils produced by coniferous trees and other plants impact the amount of natural killer cells (NKCs) in humans. NKCs are white blood cells that attack pre-cancerous tumors, bacteria and viruses. With a 3 day trip to the forest and a couple hours of walking a day, there was a 50% increase in the number of NKCs and NKC activity, the effects lasted up to a month. The benefits don’t stop there, his research has shown that forest bathing decreases stress, lowers blood-glucose levels, improves concentration and memory, improves pain thresholds, boosts the immune system, improves cardiovascular disease, lowers blood pressure, and lifts depression.
The more we progress, the more we remove ourselves from our natural world. Today, the average American spends 90% of their time indoors and spends 42% of their day in front of a screen; that’s nearly half of your life in front of a screen! Is it any wonder why we have more issues with our mental and physical health? The more we separate ourselves from nature, the more mother nature is trying to remind us that we are in this together. It’s nigh time we went back to our roots and let mother nature do her work.
