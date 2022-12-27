Insight graphic

We are on the verge of welcoming a new year in. I don’t know about you, but I will not be sad to see 2022 in the rearview mirror. Any way you cut it, this year was tough whether it was the economy or the weather. In many ways 2023 can only get better.

Our sense of optimism is one of the best qualities of agriculture. Each year is a blank slate, a new beginning with endless possibilities. It doesn’t matter how bad the last year might have been, this next one is our year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.