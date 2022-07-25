Highland graphic

What a relief from the 98+ degree weather we had had for a couple weeks. It was a pleasant 81 degrees here today. The scorching temperatures and out-of-control wildfires in other areas is so sad. Those firefighters are real heroes as they never give up trying to contain the fires and save homes and forests. God bless them.

I saw a video of Trump saying he wanted to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is the United States Governments most prestigious military decoration that may be awarded to recognize American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardians, and coast guardsmen who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. Another indication of Donny's delusional world he lives in. He wants honors that he never came close to earning, because he had a bone spur and couldn't serve in the military. The January 6th Committee Hearings revealed Donnie's true colors. If you didn't watch any of the hearings, you are just as delusional as him. There are too many videos, recordings and sworn testimonies from fellow Republicans who have had enough of his arrogance, his whining, and his lies, He's behaving like a narcissistic man-child, but then he always has behaved that way.

