What a relief from the 98+ degree weather we had had for a couple weeks. It was a pleasant 81 degrees here today. The scorching temperatures and out-of-control wildfires in other areas is so sad. Those firefighters are real heroes as they never give up trying to contain the fires and save homes and forests. God bless them.
I saw a video of Trump saying he wanted to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is the United States Governments most prestigious military decoration that may be awarded to recognize American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardians, and coast guardsmen who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. Another indication of Donny's delusional world he lives in. He wants honors that he never came close to earning, because he had a bone spur and couldn't serve in the military. The January 6th Committee Hearings revealed Donnie's true colors. If you didn't watch any of the hearings, you are just as delusional as him. There are too many videos, recordings and sworn testimonies from fellow Republicans who have had enough of his arrogance, his whining, and his lies, He's behaving like a narcissistic man-child, but then he always has behaved that way.
The Doniphan County Fair is being held this week at the fairgrounds at Troy. It's always fun to see young people show their livestock, food and baked items, crafts, etc. With the cooler weather, it will be easier to enjoy all the activities of the week. Cheril McKay's homemade cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy is a big draw, too.
I had another treatment last Thursday afternoon. My blood work showed that I was low in hemoglobin (a red protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood) so I had to go to the hospital on Friday for two units of blood. It took about 7 hours for the transfusion, but I feel much better and have a little more pink in my cheeks. I was told that my tumor markers for both cancers have gone down. That's the best news I have had in a long time. I so much appreciate the prayers, concerns, and cards from family and friends--they all help to keep me fighting and courageous. Thank you and keep them coming.
The Doniphan Darlings Day Care Center has been open for several weeks now. It's a very nice facility with wonderful staff members. It's located in the old elementary school at Highland. Check them out if you're in need of quality day care for your children.
Brother Dick Tracy phoned me last Thursday to just check in with me. He and I are limited in our ability to do just what we want to. We decided we are both subject to physical impairments and old age. We're both thankful to be alive and we are thankful for everything we can do. We both have neuropathy in our feet which makes walking--especially on uneven surfaces--precarious. But, we'll keep on keeping on until we can't.
Last Friday evening, Chad and Deidra hosted a 12th birthday party for their daughter, Tori Lynn. Several of Tori's friends, aunts, cousins, grandparents, and great-gramma (me) joined the celebration. Tori wanted an Italian meal, so Deidra fixed spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, bread sticks, and two desserts. Brother Max gave each guest a menu to order what he/she wanted. The kitchen help filled the plates and Max served each guest. He dressed the part by wearing dress clothes--tie and all. It was a fun night with the sweetest great-granddaughter anyone could ask for. May you be blessed with many more "Happy birthdays, Tori!"
Excitement is building in our family as Scotti Ann's baby bump is definitely showing. She and husband Brock will welcome a baby boy in November. We were surprised when Chad and Deidra announced they were having baby #5 in January. They are very patient parents who deeply love their kids--Tori, Max, Hali, Cami, and baby to be. Max, of course, is hoping for a baby brother. Even they won't be that close in age, he really wants #5 to be a boy. We kinda' do, too.
Remember--being kind and compassionate makes for a blessed life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.