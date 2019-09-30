Did the booming thunder interrupt your sleep Saturday night? I was glad we didn't get the heavy rains and hail that other areas received. The weather is supposed to warm up so maybe the harvesters can get back in the fields soon. Paul has harvested several fields and said the yield was pretty good, but he had hoped for a little better yield in some fields. At least, it wasn't as bad as he thought when the rains kept coming all summer long. Too much rain is as harmful as too little rain. Doniphan County is being cautioned about more flooding due to rains up north and the release of water at Gravis Point Dam. It is discouraging when Mother Nature works against the farmer. We always seem to make it from one year to the next though.
Highlanders are curious and anxious to know when the new restaurant, "Kirkwood & Company," will open. I was told there is no definite timeline for having everything in place, but they are working as quickly as possible. It takes time to install kitchen appliances, bathrooms, and everything else that goes along with providing good customer service. So, let's be patient without asking, "When will the restaurant open?"
I did not attend the DWest homecoming football game vs. Onaga last Friday evening. But, I heard on the radio that they went into three overtimes. I can just imagine the excitement on the field and on the sidelines. Onaga ended up the victors, but our Mustangs played their hearts out. Their homecoming dance was Saturday evening and pictures on Facebook indicated a funfilled dance. Enjoy the times, students.
October 13 will be a day of celebration for Gann Hartley Herman. Her daughter Charity and son Michael will host a 50th birthday gathering for family and friends at Charity's house. I would love to be a part of the party-goers, but it just won't work for me this year. If you would like to send Gann a birthday greeting, please send it to Gann Herman, 1709 Tisdale Street, Durham, NC 27705.
The Doniphan County Historical Society will gather at Bellemont Landing on Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m. to unveil the Bellemont Landing marker. In the middle 1800s, there was great rivalry between Bellemont, Elwood, and Wathena. In order to induce emigration to Bellemont, the town purchased a steam ferry which ran between St. Joseph, Mo. and Bellemont. For two years the ferry made two trips a day, but it was discontinued after two years. Bellemont was the seat of justice of the county until September 1856 when the Board of County Commissioners ordered their next meeting be in Troy, the new county seat. So, you are invited to attend the unveiling of the marker which is located on Treece Road north of Wathena at approximately 190th Road. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an important part of Doniphan County history.
At 6 p.m. on Oct. 24, Diana Staresintic-Deane, will present "Researching Your Home Town and the People Who Lived There" at Fanning Church. The Doniphan County Historical Society is sponsoring this event and welcomes all who are interested. This is a Humanities Kansas program.
A volleyball tournament for the junior teams was held at DWest High School last Saturday. I worked the gate (collected admission money) from 8-11 a.m. Then I became a fan and watched Hannah play on Hiawatha Team 2. There were nine teams which means lots of volleyball plaing. I think the games were over around 4:00 p.m. There were lots of fans who came to watch their daughters, granddaughters, cousins, etc. It's important for the players to have the support of their families at their events. It was heartwarming to me to see such a turnout of support.
Answers to tests on sixth-grade history papers. 1. Beethooven wrote music even though he was deaf. He was so deaf he wrote loud music. He took long walks in the forest even when everyone was calling for him. Beethoven expired in 1827 and later dies for this. 2. The sun never set on the British Empire because the British Empire is in the East and the sun sets in the West. Queen Victoria was the longest queen. She sat on a thorn for 63 years. She was a moral woman who practiced virtue. He death was the final event which ended her reign. 3. Another story was William Tell who shot an arrow through an apple while standing on his son's head.
October birthdays include Jane Ann Bond McCarthy on the 4th, Jared Saunders on the 5th, Mackenzie Brewer on the 6th, Lauren Perrier (Kelly Merkel's daughter) on the 8th. Birthday blessings to all.
In a world where you can be anything you choose, choose to be KIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.