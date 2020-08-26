Aug. 31 is the day DWest students will be trekking back to school and we teachers have been preparing for their return. This week will be more prep time to prepare for in-school and distance learning lessons. Several students and their parents have committed to distance learning, and I will miss teaching them face-to-face. I understand their choices and teachers have committed to all students succeed. The safety issues that are in place at our schools will protect everyone, but it will take everyone to abide by them. Do we like them? No-but everyone has to be all in or it will be more difficult to keep our buildings open.
I listened to a Biden/Harris interview on CBS this evening. Oftentimes, Biden is accused of being in his second season of dementia. I don't know his his mental and physical health is, but everyone needs to know that Biden has had a stutter his entire life. Those who stutter hesitate at times because it helps them to stutter less. One of my grandsons stuttered when he was younger, but pausing before he spoke was very helpful. So, let's not label a person until we know their back story.
Monday, the 24th, was the 36th wedding anniversary of Mary Jane and Sherman. I hope they took a little time to celebrate, but they're both so busy they probably celebrated with a hug and a kiss. Love to my favorite daughter and son-in-law.
Tami Allen and Judy Twombly drove to Iowa last weekend to visit Vicki Winchester. They have been friends for many years and they needed to reconnect and have some fun times. We all need to do that occasionally.
Grandson Jace played on a traveling baseball team this year. It kept Paul and Jodi really busy with three active kids, but that's what parents do most of the summer. Jace's team was the Scotties and they made their namesake proud. At times they played in KC, but most of their games were in St. Joe. They won almost all of their games, and placed second in St. Joe. We were all proud of that accomplishment as this is their first year of stiffer competition. Way to go, Scotties!
Scotti and Brock are out of quarantine and are anxious to get back to work. Scotti is preparing to return to teaching third grade at Hiawatha Elementary and Brock to Taylor Seeds. I am sure their dog, Duke, will miss having them around all the time.
Many from this area attended the wedding of Mattie Meeks, daughter of Karen Whetstine and Steve Meeks, to Angelito Cruz. Mattie's grandmother, Kathy A. Twombly performed the ceremony and Anson Whetstine provided music. The wedding took place outside at "The Sycamore Tree" venue near Savannah, MO. It was a beautiful evening and the dinner was served inside an attractive barnlike building. This venue was opened in April of 2019. The newlyweds are students at KU.
Several people have asked if I am about ready to move to town. When the carpenters give me the go ahead, I am ready. It would have been nice for the move to take place before school started, but that's not going to happen. I know Scotti and Brock are anxious to move into my current home, too. If we move after harvest begins, we'll lose our guys help.
Never follow a leader who preaches the sins of others. Are you listening Trump and Biden??
