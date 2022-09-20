I was surfing through the Internet last Thursday afternoon to find something to watch. I came the most ridiculous advertisements I have ever seen. Of course, it was about Donnie Boy. They were advertising "Trumpy Bear." It's a teddy bear that had bushy come over blonde hair, blonde bushy eyebrows, a long red necktie, a zipper at the base of his neckline which revealed a flag attached like a cape, and both thumbs up. It was comical and I am surprised his supporters allowed it to be marketed. It would be scary to children with all that bushy blond hair. if it were cute, I could see supporters buying it. What a waste of money. Profits are to go to his presidential campaign, but we know where previous donations were spent. What a crook. I think the channel was called "America Right Now." I watched it for several minutes and realized it was a Republican channel that sang the praises of Donnie and didn't report about anything else. For the life of me I don't know why anyone would still be a Trumpster. The January 6th insurgent on our Capitol building and the removal of many boxes of secret/confidential documents to his home is enough to convict him and prevent him from running for any political office. At the beginning of his campaign, he said he could murder someone in plain sight and never be prosecuted, I am beginning to think that's the only truth he has ever said.
Today at Fanning Community of Christ we celebrated our 150th year of worshipping together. We sang hymns from years ago, had a slide show of members who are no longer with us, we heard snippets of taped sermons from Wm. Twombly, Gerald Jeschke, Larry Whetstine, George Twombly, Jack Whetstine, and many more. It was good to hear their voces again. A youth's testimony and an adult's testimony were read by Kesten Davis and Sharen Bauman. It was such a reminder to our congregation of the shoulders we stand on today. Then, we enjoyed a fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings. What a wonderful worship service.
I expect the demolition crew will move in soon to begin razing the buildings on Main Street, at Highland USA. All of the buildings from the bank to the west will be cleared. Everyone regrets Ernie's being among the buildings to be brought down but plans for the future could not go forward with Ernie's remaining. Because Highland doesn't have a grocery store, many residents are hoping a dollar store of some kind is built in that space.
Son Michael got COVID last week and he felt pretty rough. He's a busy guy, but Mama (me) admonished him to rest as much as possible. I talked to him last Saturday and he said he was much better. I hope it stops with him and doesn't spread through his family.
Last Saturday I got to chat with Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira from Hiroshima, Japan. We use facetime to talk so it's good to see the girls and how much they have grown since they moved. Mari said her teacher--from Kansas--is familiar with Hiawatha, Highland, and other towns in Doniphan and Brown Counties. I'll have to get her name from them next time they call. They plan to come home for a visit next summer. We miss them so much, but we are grateful for the technology that allows us to visit with them.
Top Videos
Wm. "Bill" Twombly's funeral was held last Friday at Fanning Community of Christ. It was good to see so many family members I haven't seen for quite a while. All of the kids grew-up and I have grown older, so we had to reintroduce one another. My prayers for comfort and peace are with Beverly and her family.
Reminder: The Doniphan County Historical Society will meet September 22 at 5:30 at the Iowa and Sac & Fox Mission Center just west of Highland. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
My boys said that corn harvest is going well. There are fields that yield a little better than they thought they would, and other fields are just the opposite. The soybean fields are turning quickly so harvesters may have to change from corn t soybeans. May God protect our farmers and truck drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.