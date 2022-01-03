New Year's Day brought us frigid temperatures, blowing snow, and some ice. I hope Mother Nature doesn't give us that until spring arrives. As long as the power doesn't go out, I think I can handle Mother Nature's wrath. My days out are usually for doctor's or dentists' appointment. Our family finally got together for Christmas on New Year's Day afternoon at Michael's and Judy's home. Most of my family was there, but I really missed those who were unable to come.
We locked in our 4-wheel drives and drove to Michael's. No one had trouble getting there. We simply had soup and sandwiches for our evening meal plus various desserts.
Most of you know that I have been wearing a wig since March due to chemo and radiation. Well, my hair has grown out quite a bit, so I didn't wear my wig that night. My hair is now all gray and some people don't recognize me. I was sitting at the dining room table where Deidra's family was eating. Little granddaughter, Cami, was sitting on her daddy's lap and daddy was feeding Cami some of Uncle Scott's homemade tomato soup. Between bites, I got a little cupcake frosting on a spoon and fed it to Cami. Cami's three-year-old sister Hali said, "We don't feed Cami frosting." I didn't respond to Hali; I just got a little more frosting to feed to Cami. Hali turned to her mother and said, "Mommy, that old lady is giving Cami some frosting." Oh, the laughter that followed. Deidra soon told her that I was GG, and that my hair color had changed. Hali then began to walk around to tell everyone that GG's hair changed colors. She's the same cute little girl who a couple months ago was upset and having a melt-down. Uncle Scott said to her, "Don't cry. You're so pretty." Hali stopped sobbing long enough to loudly say, "No I not!" We all enjoy Hali so much and we don't want her to change one bit.
A home COVID test, that I took on the 24th, revealed, I was positive. Our family had not made plans to celebrate on the 25th, but I hated being home alone on the 25th. The kids were able to celebrate with their own families on the 25th and not have to rush off to celebrate with Mom/ Gramma/GG. By January 1st, I had recuperated enough to safely go to Michael's and Judy's.
My brother, Jere Tracy, left on December 20th for Lake Havasu, AZ, to visit his daughter's family for Christmas. His daughter and her husband were excited to show off their almost one-year- son Wyatt. Jere had not seen Wyatt since Wyatt was born. They all had such a good time being together again.
Jere texted me and told me he was heading home (White Cloud) on the third of January. I didn't say it, but I thought, "Why?" This snow and cold temperatures would make me want to winter in Arizona. He has some responsibilities on the farm (he lives where Uncle Dana and Aunt Polly Windmeyer lived near White Cloud), because he helps Michael with the chores for cows and horses. He really enjoys being back on the farm.
There are many newspapers and TV shows reflecting on 2021, and all-in-all, it was a pretty rough year. The January 6th raid on the White House is the most disturbing to me. I don't know what those radicals were expecting to accomplish by the raid. They were encouraged by Donald Trump, but when the raid was investigated, Donnie claimed to be as innocent as a new-born babe. The White House and its grounds are sacred to many, and to have a former President endorse and encourage such destruction is unbelievable to me. The raid accomplished nothing except creating huge repair bills. There is nothing American about those people who caused such destruction and caused the deaths of several true Americans.
We always have choices, so let's all make the choice to be kind. I wish a Happy and Blessed 2022 to each of my readers.
