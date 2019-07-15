It would be wonderful if we could get a couple of inches of rain about now. The crops look great, but it's been quite a while since we've had rain, and our yards are getting dry cracks in them. A couple of months again we were wanting the rains to stop. We don't want flooding rain, just nourishing rain. It will come.
I suppose many of you read the story in the Sunday St. Joseph paper of the Windmeyer family near St. Joe who raised wildflowers. Well, I had to go to St. Joe to the doctor last Monday, so I went to their farm. They have beautiful and unusual wildflowers. They sell them to florists and people come to their farm to buy a bouquet for themselves. I told them I had tried unsuccessfully to grow wildflowers. They took lots of classes to understand what wildflowers like and it's pretty involved. I like the fact that wildflowers do not demand a totally weed-free environment. The family is very welcoming and they enjoy visitors. I thought they may be Windmeyer relatives, but if they are, it goes back a long way.
JoAnn Dunn and 25 guests celebrated the 4th of July at her home in Highland. A special guest, Charlie Dunn, came from Texas for the celebration. Joe Dunn held his annual whiffle-ball tournament in JoAnn's front yard. Every 4th of July, Joe turns JoAnn's yard into a ball field for whiffle-ball and a marshmallow mash. Fun games, great food, family love, and patriotic appreciation were enjoyed by all.
Katie Meng hosted a supper and swim surprise birthday party for husband Jared. A host of family and friends enjoyed great food, lots of laughs, and swimming until the sun went down. Jared enjoyed opening his many gifts before birthday cake and strawberry shortcake was served. May you be blessed with many more "Happy Birthday Parties, Jared!"
Saturday, July 13, was the 53rd birthday of Mary Jane Twombly Smith. Katie, Sarah, and I met at Mary's house at 8:30 a.m. to begin a girls' day out. Our first stop was Starbuck's so Sarah could get her coffee and muffins. Then, we drove to the Human Bean for coffee for the rest of us. (Sarah's kinda' addicted to Starbucks.) Then, we headed to Kansas City to Ward Parkway to shop at Trader Joe's, Home Goods, Ulta, TJ Max, and well, every other shop in that mall. After lunch, we enjoyed an ice-cream treat at Culver's and headed home. A fun day out with my girls. Sherman treated Mary to dinner in St. Joe to close out a great day of celebrating.
Michael and Judy spent last week with a group of youth at a cowboy youth bible camp. Of course, they enjoyed themselves - it involved horses, kids, and the Bible!
Seth is off work for another week as he had his eye surgery on the 11th. After his check-up on Friday, he will be able to return to work. The surgery was done at Murphy-Watson Eye Clinic in St. Joe. He will visit an ocularist in September to be fitted for his prosthetic. So, if you see Seth with an eye patch, you'll know why.
On July 18, great-granddaughter Tori Breazile will celebrate her 9th birthday and her dad Chad will celebrate his birthday on the 24th. More celebrations ahead! Yea!
"Children have never been very good at listening to their parents, but they have never failed to imitate them." ~ Baldwin
