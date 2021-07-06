What a wonderful July 4th celebration Highland had. The parade was wonderful with more entries than I've ever seen before. So many young kids riding bikes, trikes, scooters, and anything with wheels. Lots of candy was tossed from Rangers and golf carts to children lining the streets. Of course, the horse riders brought up the rear of the parade. The evening ended with a beautiful display of fireworks on the west edge of Highland. Thanks to everyone who supported the festivities in many ways.
The Koelliker Reunion was held at noon on July 3 at the White Cloud Legion Hall. A big turnout of over 75 were in attendance. Attendees came from Arizona, New Mexico, Missouri, and many other far away places. Following the meal and a short business meeting, many toured the school house and Kelley's store. Thanks to Shirley Taylor and Dr. Deb Bryan for opening those buildings for us. Also, thanks to Judy Allen and family for cooking and serving a delicious roast beef dinner. Many thanks to Van Koelliker and Don Gladhart for planning our reunion. Oh, and a shout out to Will Gladhart for playing patriotic songs on his violin and his mother Varga for her fun accompaniment.
We have several in our communities who are hospitalized with the COVID-19 Virus. In the United States alone, we have lost over 600,00 people to the virus. Please do your part in helping stop this very contagious disease.
Family Camp begins July 10 and ends July 15, so there will be no local church service at Fanning Community of Christ on July 11. Everyone is encouraged to attend worship services at the campgrounds at Stewartsville, MO. The Twombly Cooks will be back on the job, so good food is guaranteed.
Our worship service at Fanning on July 4th centered around patriotic songs, readings, and prayers. Kiefer Whetstine and Tom Bond spoke about their years of serving in the military and how that impacted their understanding of our independence and freedom. Thanks to both of them for their service and their continued support of our military.
August 2 is the beginning date for Vacation Bible School at Fanning. If you would like to help in any way, please contact Marcia Twombly.
If you would like to send Mary Jane Twombly Smith a Happy Birthday card for her birthday on July 13, send it to her at 195th Access Road, Troy, KS 66035. She's reached a milestone--55 years old. Happy Birthday, sweet daughter of mine!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.