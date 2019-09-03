Jeschke/Twombly Reunion will be held Sept. 8 at Fanning Community of Christ at 12:30. Drinks and table service provided. Please bring a covered dish or two to share. Please bring pictures and other mementos to share.
It's always fun to hear Highland Community College mentioned on national TV. Damion Williams prevented a pass to an Oklahoma University receiver. The sportscaster told how talented Williams is and they mentioned HCC. Willams plays for the University of Huston. OU defeated UH 31-49. KU and KSU were both victorious in their games on Saturday.
It's fun to watch KState football games, too, when the sportscasters mention Trey Dishon's name in a defensive play. He grew up in Horton, the son of Gregg and Kim (Collins) Dishon. I don't know Trey personally but I know his parents and his grandmother Sharon (Watts) Collins. I wish him safety from injury and a great year of KSU football.
The Flea Markets are over for 2019, but they will be back next spring. Due to a storm on Thursday that dropped over 3" of rain on us, there was very limited parking at Sparks. Cars were parked on both sides of old 36 Highway and on both sides of Highway 7. The parking lots were too muddy to use, so the fleas parked where they wouldn't get stuck. The vendors at Fanning reported large crowds and good sales. Bud and Marcia Twombly were exhausted when Saturday evening came and they closed their food stand at Fanning. I think Marcia lost track of the number of pies she made each day. Hopefully, they'll be ready to do it again next spring.
Your birthday wishes may arrive a little late, but Sherry Rodecap Walton needs a card shower for her 80th birthday on Sept. 4. Her address is 1552 Eminence Road, Highland, KS 66035. Best wishes to a lady who still works preparing dinners with Judy Allen for senior centers. Sherry is a fun lady. If you haven't already done so, send her a funny card - she likes to laugh.
Martin Allen has been suffering from back pain for quite some time, and he was admitted to Mosiac Hospital Sunday afternoon. Prayers for quick relief from the pain, Martin.
Is it too early for pumpkin pickin' around here? On Facebook, a man in Anchorage, Alaska, set a new record for the largest pumpkin grown--2051.5 pounds. I doubt the quality of the pumpkin would be very good, but it's grown for size--not quality. All of those days in Alaska when the sun never sets gives lots of good growing time.
Happy September birthdays to Michelle Saunders on the 12th, Dustin Veach on the 13th, Katie (Smith) Meng and Jena Tharman on the 14th, and Mike Simpson on the 15th. Happy, happy birthday wishes to everyone.
Sign on the door of a music library - "Bach in a minuet." Sign on a ski lift - "No jumping from the lift. Survivors will be prosecuted."
"God has given you a Spirit with wings on which to soar into the spacious firmament of Love and Freedom." ~~ Kahlil Gibran
