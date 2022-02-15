I hope your Valentine's Day was full of love and maybe some chocolates and flowers. Mine wasn't, but it used to be. Bob always bought the heart-shaped box of chocolates, a bouquet of flowers, and a sweet Valentine's card for me. It was the same every Valentine's Day, and I miss that. I didn't appreciate it as much when he did that as much as I miss it now.
Do you like to go to potluck meals? Well, the Highland Senior Center will have a potluck meal on February 25th at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. All ages are welcome. Bring a dish of whatever you'd like. Hope you can join us! If you have questions, phone Dorothy Diveley at 785-741-5201.
We have some residents of Doniphan County who are facing serious medical issues. Little four-month-old Brigstyn Petrik daughter of Robyn and Ben, Judy Fuemmeler wife of Nick and mother to two young boys, Tammie Sisk wife of Mike, and Tina Scott Halling wife of Dan. There is so much we want to do for these precious people, but the best thing we can do is to remember them in our prayers. I go for a scan on Friday to see what the spot of cancer on my lung and thyroid are doing. If you have an extra prayer, I would appreciate one.
I went to Mary's and Sherman's for lunch after church last Sunday. The food is always good, but I enjoy seeing the great-grandchildren just as much. Josh and Selena have two boys, Jake and Sarah have two boys, and Katie and Jared have a daughter. Two-year-old Bob and fifteen-month-old Callee often want the same toy. There's usually a stand-off, but little Callee can hold her own. Since she's the only girl, she has learned early to stand up for what she wants. She tells Bob, "NO!" and the determined look on her face is priceless. One-year-old Stockton and two-month-old Henry will be joining in the fun before long.
The following is a portion of the email I received from my cousin Nancy Koelliker Dwiggins in Arizona. I talked to Joan Koelliker/Herring/Seibert a couple days ago. Her 90th birthday was last December. That lady is still pretty sharp. Where she lives, she has a view off her balcony of a farmer's field. Joan loves to watch them plow, plant, fertilize and then harvest crops. A minister that lives in her building, told her that the crop of soybeans was looking great. Joan stared at him and then asked, “Since when did soybeans have ears of corn hanging off the stock?” Don’t think she ever convinced him it was not soybeans. She could tell he had never been around farmers. I gave Joan a subscription to the former Vidette and she loves reading that paper.
I hope you have a blessed week, and you will if you show kindness to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.