Harvest is in full force! Semi-trucks go by my house almost bumper to bumper. From all reports yields are good, which makes harvesting even more fun. Here's hoping for a safe season to all. The weather has cooled off which makes working outside even more pleasant.
My deepest sympathy is with the family of Phyllis Koelliker who passed last week. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mary Jane and Sherman hosted birthday celebrations for daughter Katie Meng and daughter-in-law Sarah Smith. Mary made Katie's favorite cake--red velvet--and Sarah's favorite--angel food. Bob helped Aunt Sarah blow out her candles and the cake got a little wet, but that didn't bother Aunt Sarah one bit.
My new cancer medicine has not created any side effects yet, and for that I am grateful. I was warned of several severe side effects, but, so far, none has appeared. I am tired all of the time, but I understand that's common when taking chemo.
I got gas for my car at the old Stop and Shop yesterday. All you need is a debit or charge card. The shop is not open, so just pull in, get gas or diesel, and you're on your way. It's an easy way to fuel up your semi-truck--no congestion.
If you've been to Hobby Lobby or the Cracker Barrell lately, you will have noticed the Christmas decorations. I saw people filling their carts with all kinds of decorations. I suppose if you want first-choice, you have to shop early. I like to enjoy fall decorations first and the bountiful Thanksgiving meal with loved ones.
This is brief, but it's all I got. Enjoy the cool weather and all the fall sports from middle school thru college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.