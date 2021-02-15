Again, there's not much to write about this week. It's been a week of forced stay-at-home weather due to the bitter cold. It's definitely given me Cabin Fever. When this below zero weather and COVID-19 control our comings and goings, it's depressing. Not that I have anywhere I HAVE to go, but I want to be free of restrictions. I sorted my greeting cards today--piles of birthday, get-well, thinking of you, thank you, and blank cards. I don't think I'll need to purchase a greeting card ever again. Boring task, but it was something to do.
My sympathy and prayers are with Pat Cluck, Greg, Lisa, and Jarrod on the death of husband and father. Bob was such a fun person who enjoyed a little orneriness with it. Paul spent a lot of time with Jarrod as they were growing up, and Bob would tell Paul the craziest things in such a convincing way that Paul fell for Bob's jokes every time. Bob will be missed by all who knew him.
I was sorry to hear that Frances Collins fell and broke her shoulder. I guess Dan will have to take over the household tasks for a while. Jade and Lily will help Grampa Dan cook and clean and do laundry. Frances deserves a rest for the next few weeks.
Jennifer Haynes stopped by to visit on Saturday. She brought beautiful fresh flowers to brighten my little cabin. She said that husband Brad is now in the dredging business. So, if you need his services, give him a call. Their daughter, Annika, has the lead in the upcoming DWest play Mary Poppins. She will do a wonderful performance with her beautiful singing voice.
Brother Jere Ray Tracy became grampa again on Monday. His daughter Julie and husband Shaun became parents of Wyatt Tracy in Lake Havasu, AZ. They have wanted a baby for years, and were surprised by their pregnancy last year. To say they are extatically happy would be an understatement. Thank goodness for Facebook because it might be a while before we meet him in person.
Technology is the newest way to order from Avon and from Schwan's. Both of these arrived at my door after I placed my orders on the Internet. I admit I like it better than them knocking on my door. It's convenient and on my own time. Schwan's arrives in a nice cooler with dry ice to keep things frozen. I know I pay for the cooler, too, but it's a keeper to use again and again.
Valentine's Day was not celebrated as usual this year, but I hope everyone sent love messages to family. Sometimes we need an excuse to tell them how much we love them. We should tell them often, but sadly we don't.
Son-in-law Sherman Smith celebrated another birthday last week. He turned 58, but may not have found time to celebrate due to chores with livestock, etc. Am I thankful I do not have livestock to attend to? YES!!
"The greatest treasurers are those invisible to the eye but found by the heart." ~~Judy Garland
