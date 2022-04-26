Mother Nature gave me something to write about this week. Saturday brought 50+ MPH winds which grew continually worse during the day. I drove to Hiawatha Saturday evening to see Hannah promenade into prom. It was just windy and a little cool, until around 5:30 when the rain came down. The kids got into prom, then the real storm began. I drove home on old 36 highway, and the closer I got to Highland the worse it got. Trees and debris covered the highway in several places. The trees that fell were mostly dead trees which shattered into a million pieces. Just west of town--at Smith's barn--a metal shed was torn apart and strewn across the fields. Thank goodness no one was injured, and the prom kids got home safe and sound. This stormy weather was viewed by some as a precursor to a very dry summer. Let's hope that's just an old wife's tale.
Sherman, Mary Jane, and I attended the Sunday afternoon outdoor wedding of my niece, Jan Turner, to Bill Raith. Bill and Jan purchased the Turner family farm near Cameron, MO, and have made it a sanctuary of beauty and calm. They have a lama, alpacas, chickens, sheep, and two beagle dogs. They are constantly creating special places around the farm to sit and reminisce or a place to simply find peace and quiet. They are not planning to open an event center but are simply doing it for their own--and family/friends' enjoyment. It was a bit cool due to the wind, but it was a beautiful time of celebration.
I am searching for an address for Morris Ray Davis, a classmate of the HHS class of 1961. If you have any information about where Morris lives, I would appreciate you letting me know.
Farmers are back at it and working as fast as they can between showers/storms. After Saturday's storm, there were reports of ditches in the fields from the downpour. But, Troy, KS, was dry as it missed the storm, so my boys were going to work those farms before they come back to Doniphan County.
I am on the downhill side of my radiation treatments. I will be soooooooooooooo glad when I am finished with them. They don't hurt, but they make me tired and killed my appetite. I have to force myself to eat because I can't tolerate most foods. I have lost weight, but I'd take it all back to feel better. The cancer center at St. Joe needs a revolving door because of the number of patients they see every day. Sometimes it's impossible to even find a place to park. The new Cancer Center is due to open next month, so I am sure that will alleviate those problems.
Puzzle--What is one question you cannot say "yes" to?
God bless and keep you. Kindness is a blessing to share.
