Another rainstorm blew through here late Saturday evening. My bedroom is on the north, and I could really hear it pounding the house. I like to sleep during storms though, so it didn't bother me. I forgot to ask the guys how much rain we got, but the puddles were all full and the flowers and lawns were refreshed Sunday morning. Most of the corn is showing great signs of preparing for harvest, but I think the bean fields could still use the rain. Some fields along old highway 36 look like harvest should have started weeks ago. But, go a couple more miles and it needs several more weeks to dry out. Every year is different in farming - we just take what we get and hope for the best. Farming isn't for everyone, but where would the world be without farmers?
All the kids came for lunch on Sunday. I haven't had all of them in for quite a while. Seems the summer months are filled with sports and lake visits. I was experiencing some dizziness - maybe vertigo - but I managed to get things cooking. When the girls got here, they took over and served the food, birthday cake, and ice-cream then did the dishes. As I write this column - Sunday evening at 9:30 - I feel a little better but not 100% yet. Gosh, old age is not always fun. Hope I'm steady enough to teach school tomorrow. Today, we celebrated Michael and Judy's 36th wedding anniversary, as well as our September birthdays: Katie, Cam, Selena, and Sarah. Because I sat most of the time, I got to visit more than usual. I may try "vertigo" again sometime in the future. LOL
My sympathies are with the families of Joe Edie and Kathryn Carter. Their funerals were at Fanning last week with family and friends reminiscing about both of those special people. I remember Joe and his family playing and singing whenever they got the chance. They came to White Cloud to sing at various events when I was young and everyone enjoyed them. Kathryn was a sweetheart who loved children, poetry, and her family. Her generosity was beyond anyone's expectations, and she will be greatly missed by her husband, her daughter, and her church family. May God's blessings of peace be with both families.
Most of you have probably read about our congregation supporting "Orma's Orphans" in Swaziland, Africa. David and Carla Herrington visit Orma once or twice a year and bring handmade jewelry, etc. to sell which also supports the orphans. If you would like to meet them, they will be at the Fanning Congregation on Sept. 29. We will have a potluck lunch at noon, and you are more than welcome to join us that day. The African made objects are very well done, but they are not expensive.
I really did not know how those car title loan places worked until recently. I visited with someone who needs quick cash and went to one of them. That person has had a terrible nightmare experience which was unexpected. The people who work there are very nice and have a way of convincing people that they will loan money that day. Well, please don't anyone ever get that desperate for money. When you pay off the principal, you are told that the interest due is double what you borrowed. That interest grows so quickly that you cannot see how you can possibly pay it all off. They are gangsters and the law should take action to shut them down. Desperate people try desperate measures, only to find out they are worse off than ever before. Do NOT go into one. Not ever.
The following are three answers to quizzes given to sixth graders in a Christian school. "Ancient Egypt was inhabited by mummies and they all wrote in hydraulics. They lived in the Sarah Dessert. The climate of the Sarah is such that the inhabitants have to live elsewhere." "The Bible is full of interesting caricatures. In the first book of the Bible, Guinessis, Adam and Eve were created from an apple tree. One of their children, Cain, asked, "Am I my brother's son?" "Solomon had three hundred wives and seven hundred porcupines." Kids are so funny!
Happy September birthdays to Jordan Cluck on the 20th, Andrea Cole and Sutton Davis on the 21st, Lexie Gardner on the 22nd, and Gary Merkel on the 23rd. Happy wedding anniversary to Dana and John Whetstine on the 20th.
"Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." ~~ Dr. Seuss
