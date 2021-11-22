We should be thankful every day for the many blessings we have been given--but, we aren't, so it's good to have a day set aside to remind us of how blessed we are to be living in the USA. Our nation is not perfect, but it's the best place on Earth to live freely and without fear. The last couple years have been the most difficult we have experienced in decades. But difficulties often bring out the best in us. I am thankful that God has blessed me with a loving family and wonderful friends.
My family is gathering at the farm with Brock and Scotti Ann hosting the noon dinner. I hope each of you will be with family or friends to share hugs and laughter and an abundance of favorite foods.
God is good. Take Thanksgiving Day to really thank him for his blessings to you and ask for His guidance and peace during the difficult times.
