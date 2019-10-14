I just got home from a long weekend in Branson, Mo. I haven't been there for years, and gosh, has it changed. It has lots of new roads/streets which make it easier to get around. Carolyn Saunders, Kathy A. Twombly and I boarded an Elite Tours bus in St. Joe last Thursday morning and returned Sunday afternoon. We attended two, sometimes three, shows a day, and they were all great. I think my favorite show was when we saw Yakov Smirnoff who is a comedian born in Russia but is now an American citizen. His show is called "Make America Laugh Again." He doesn't take America and it's freedoms for granted. His talent and accomplishments are astounding. I highly recommend the show. We also saw the live performance of "Samson" which was wonderful. Branson is not just hillbilly or country--there is something for every age. I've heard Christmas in Branson is beautiful. I may be ready for another get-away by then.
If you enjoy traveling, how would you like to visit Boston? The definite date has not been set yet, but you have plenty of time to prepare and save up for it. Sabrina Handke, the middle school history and reading teacher, is planning one for late May/early June 2021. If you enjoy history, you will love this trip. There are so many places to visit that are sites of American history. I'll bet you even get to visit the "Cheers" bar of TV fame. This trip is for all ages-not just students. It would be a great family trip. If anyone is interested, please email me and I will get more information to you. Oh, you'll also enjoy great food, too.
Harvest is well underway now that we have had some sunny, dry days. Some are harvesting beans while others are in corn. I think most have found good yields which makes harvest a lot more fun. Prayers for a safe and trouble-free harvest season to all.
The former Strunk home on Main Street has been sold, but I don't know who bought it. They have put new siding on it and did some new landscaping. It's always great to welcome newcomers and see houses come alive again.
We haven't celebrated Hannah and Claire's birthdays yet. Everyone is ridiculously busy, but we'll celebrate before long. Hannah is 15 and Claire is 12. They are wonderful young ladies, but they grew up much too fast. They don't think so though.
Bob would have been 80 years-old on the 11th. He never thought we ought to pay much attention to his birthday, but it seemed very strange not to celebrate this year. Let's all make it a priority to celebrate our loved ones every time we can. Life becomes more precious as the years go by.
A beautiful destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico, united Allie Wilmes and Jon Baker on Oct. 11. Photos on Facebook show a beautiful bride and a happy husband. Mama Shelly Wilmes is smiling and looks beautiful at the beachfront ceremony. Grandson Luke Twombly went to the wedding to buddy around with friend Adam Wilmes. I am sure a great time was had by all. Congratulations Allie and Jon!
Answer on a sixth graders history test--"Abraham Lincoln became America's greatest Prededent. Lincoln's mother died in infancy, and he was born in a log cabin which he built with his own hands. Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves by signing the Emasculation Proclamation. On the night of April 14, 1865, Lincoln went to the theater and got shot in his seat by one of the actors in a moving picture show. The belieeved assinator was John Wikles Booth, a supposingly insane actor. This ruined Booth's career."
A Crazy Test--"Visiting the psych ward, a man asked how doctors decide to institutionalize a patient. "Well," the director said, "we fill the bathtub, then offer a teaspoon, a teacup, and a bucket to the patient and ask him to empty the tub." "I get it," the visitor said. "A normal person would use the bucket because it's the biggest." "No," the director said. "A normal person would pull the plug."
Celebrating October birthdays are Karen Feummeler and Marcia Masters on the 21st, Dale Twombly on the 22nd, Stormi Oldridge, Brenda Bauman, a Keston Davis on the 23rd. Happy, happy birthday to all!
One of my favorite quotes "Never cause harm. Always choose kind."
