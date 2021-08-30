The Flea Markets will soon be upon us again. I glad to hear the weather will be cooler and I hope no rain comes this weekend. Our crops are looking great, so the rains can hold off for a while. I'm guessing it will be a long harvest. Let's hope everyone can finish up by Thanksgiving.
Jared and Katie hosted a cookout to celebrate Callee Ann Meng's first birthday. Lots of family and friends attended the celebration and watched Callee open her gifts. Callee was the only little girl in attendance, but that didn't bother her one bit. A special guest was Great-grandmother Lau from St. Joe. Callee thoroughly enjoyed an orange popsicle held by her Grandma Mary Jane Smith. She was a tired little lady by the time the party was over.
Jace Twombly was guest of honor at his tenth birthday party hosted by his parents, Paul and Jodi, and sisters Hannah and Claire. A wonderful meal of pulled pork with all the trimmings didn't interest Jace very much--all he wanted to do was play wiffle ball with family and friends. Jace and Dad Paul constructed a baseball diamond in their front yard complete with a scoreboard. Following the meal, everyone gathered on the front yard to either participate of sit in the gallery. As it grew darker, Jodi had to call a halt to the game so Jace could share his birthday and open his gifts. Seven friends spent Friday and Saturday with Jace doing--you guessed it--playing whiffle ball. Paul was pitcher and he said he'd never pitched so many balls in his life. Jace was one tired little guy when the three-day birthday celebration was over.
At my oncologist appoint last week I learned my chemo treatments weren't working to reduce my cancer spots. So, this week, I will begin a regiment of taking two pills a day for two weeks, then I'll be off a week. Then, two weeks on and one week off. At least I won't have to drive to St. Joe every week for chemo treatments. I hope these pills work because I don't know what will happen next if they don't. Thanks for your prayers.
Grandson Seth's future in-laws invited Seth's aunts and uncles to their home--near Falls City--for a get-to-know-one-another picnic last Sunday afternoon. Seth and fiancé Sandy Bangert helped host the gathering. John and Cindy Bangert and the Twomlby's/Blevins' had a great time getting acquainted and we left acknowledging we all liked one another. I worked with Cindy at Robinson Middle School the year I graduated from college in 1993.
