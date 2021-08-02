Whew! The unbearable HOT weather has left us--for a while. Temperatures in the lower 80's are much better for crops and people. We haven't gotten a measurable rain yet--which we need--but, hopefully it will come soon.
If our sweet corn produce is an indication of what our field corn will produce, it should be a bumper crop. We have not put up sweet corn like we have in years past because everyone is squeezing in late vacations. So, we have each done our own batches of freezing sweet corn. That's not nearly as much fun or as easy, but that's the way it worked out this year. Hannah, Claire, and Jace have been selling sweet corn around Hiawatha, and it's proven to be a lucrative business for them. There's nothing like fresh sweet corn at its peak. I hope all of you have at least enjoyed one meal of it. It's like morel mushroom season--one or two good messes is what we look forward to.
Michael, Judy, Chad, and Deidra got a big load of sweet corn from Paul's patch and worked together to process it Sunday afternoon. The kids--Tori, Max, and Hali--ate their share as soon as Michael had it cooked. That's when it's really delicious. They also got to swim while the adults worked up the corn. We all agreed--the corn will taste even better this winter.
Sherman is feeling better, but he's not 100% yet. He and Mary Jane were able to resume their prison ministry last weekend. They haven't been able to do that since the COVID shut-down last year. They go to a prison near Saline, KS, with another couple from that area.
There's no "news" around Highland--that I know of. It's difficult to write this column when nothin' is happenin'. I was bored and needed to get out of the house for a while, so I went to see Jungle Cruise last Friday evening. It's a fun movie and I was glad I got to see it. It's nice to have the Twin Arrows theater open in Hiawatha again.
August 8th would have been Grampa Martin Windmeyer's and father-in-law Will Twombly's birthday. Gosh, how we all miss both of them. They taught us by word and deed. Grampa would say, "If you were arrested for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?" Dad always taught that "God is love" and God loves all people.
"What am I living for and what am I dying for are the same question."~~Margaret Atwood
Have a blessed week and be kind to everyone.
