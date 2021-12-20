What a busy weekend I have had, but I loved every minute of it. Friday evening, Scott hosted a dinner for family and friends at Falls City Country Club after the wedding rehearsal of Seth Twombly and Sandy Bangart. It was a fun night to visit with friends that I've not seen for a long time and to make new friends from the Bangert family. It's wonderful that the Twombly family and the Bangert family like one another. I foresee fun times together.
Saturday afternoon at 2:30 was the wedding of Seth and Sandy at the Catholic Church in Rulo, NB. The church was beautiful, and a full house of family and friends witnessed the nuptials of the happy couple. Then, everyone adjourned to the wedding reception in St. Joe. Linda Jeschke decorated the reception hall in a beautiful winter theme and the food was delicious. Seth's brothers, Cameron and Luke, were best men and they gave speeches about Seth through the years. Their speeches were funny, but the sentimental ones caused many of us to shed tears. Sandy's older brother gave a speech about their growing up years. He said he was Sandy's protector and would check out the guys that Sandy dated. Seth passed the test on the first try. At such events we miss those loved ones who have passed, but their spirits were definitely present. The DJ at the reception was fantastic. He kept the music going and he joined in dancing as well. If there was a dance that wasn't familiar, he joined in and showed how to do the line dance. It was a wonderful day of love and joy and thanksgiving. Seth and Sandy live in the house that Seth grew up in--they bought it from Scott.
I attended church with Paul's family on the 19th so I could see the Christmas play that Jace was in. The kids performed perfectly, and I say that even when a little shepherd boy threw something and ran off stage. He came back later, but it's things like that which make performances memorable. Immediately after the play, Paul and Jace headed to St. Joe for Jace's basketball game. I headed to Jake and Sarah's home to celebrate the first birthday of their son Stockton. I think he was overwhelmed with all the gifts, but he really enjoyed his birthday cake. He put both hands in the cake--which had some black icing. He then rubbed his face and eyes which resulted in him looking like he had a black eye and whiskers. Following that, he was exhausted, so he took a nap. What a fun day!
I got to meet my great-grandson, Henry James the new-born son of Josh and Selena Smith at the birthday party. Of course, he slept most of the time. Bob doesn't seem jealous or troubled with having a little brother. When it comes time for Bob to share his tractors with Henry, that might not go so well. Bob has particular tractors that no one but he can touch. But maybe brotherly love will prevail.
I hope that all of my readers have the most blessed Christmas ever. If you need a reminder about this season, go to Christmas Eve services at any church. The Holy Spirit is almost palpable that evening, so go and be renewed.
Christmas is more than a day at the end of the year. More than a day of joy and good cheer. Christmas is really God's pattern for living, to be followed each day by unselfish giving. Then Peace on Earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.~~Author unknown
