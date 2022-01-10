Brrrr! It has been so cold this week and I am glad I didn't have anything I had to get out for. Not much snow has melted yet, but I think most of it will be gone by the end of the week. If the meteorologists don't change their minds, it's supposed to get up around the 50s later in the week. The warmer weather is welcome, but I hate the melting snow causing mud. I remember my dad having to wash the mud off the dairy cow's utters before milking them. We don't have many dairy farms around here anymore, and those who still milk cows are tough farmers, especially in the winter. Callee and Mommy Katie like to visit the Meng dairy barn so they can visit Daddy Jared when he's milking. I spent a lot of time in the dairy barn when I was young. We kids helped Dad by bringing buckets of silage in to feed the cows, then we would play in the hay loft while Dad finished milking. When we got married, Bob wanted to have a dairy. I told him to go right ahead but I would never set foot in it. I guess he believed me because we didn't get a dairy.
My oldest granddaughter--Deidra Marie Twombly Breazile--celebrated her 36th birthday last Saturday at the home of her parents, Michael and Judy Twombly. We enjoyed an Italian themed lunch and ended with a chocolate cake and ice-cream. Deidra opened her gifts with the help of her sidekick, 3-year-old Hali. It was a fun afternoon of visiting and laughter. Guests were Deidra's family--Chad, Tori, Max, Hali, and Cami; Gramma (Me), Mary Jane Smith, Katie and Callee Meng, Dan Simmons, Travis Twombly and friend La'tisha. The Breazile's had to leave in time to get to St. Joe for Tori's basketball game, Travis and La'Tisha had to leave for a company Christmas party, Mary, Katie, and Callee had to get Callee home for a nap, Dan had to go back to the library, and I came home to watch the Chiefs. Then, Michael and Judy went to Tori's basketball game. We're a busy bunch, but we always love our times together.
Hali loves presents and she helped Mama Deidra with the birthday gifts. At our Christmas gathering, Mary Jane was passing out gifts and Hali thought she had been overlooked. Mary would take a gift to someone, and Hali would say, "Hey, it's Hali! I'm over here." Mary would say, "Callee" and Hali would say, "No. Hali needs a present." Finally, Mary found a present for Hali, then she found another one for Hali. She was then one happy 3-year-old.
Did you get a little nervous during the Chiefs/Broncos football game? I did. A friend told me she turned it off before it was over because she was frustrated with the Chiefs. I stayed with it and got excited when Bolton picked up a Bronco's fumble and ran for the touchdown. I did get a little concern that Bolton would run out of air before he made the touchdown. What an exciting game! Chiefs' fans were hoping the Titans would lose today, but, of course, they didn't.
I have watched quite a few football games this week of staying inside. I was happy to see the teams staying on the field to visit and hug one another after the game. Some of the players were signing their names on other player's jerseys. That's sportsmanship.
As I watched the review of the January 6, 2021, storming of the White House, I learned something I did not know before. During the attach on the White House, Donnie T. was in a room off the Oval office watching the whole thing. His daughter and one of his sons tried to convince him that he needed to do something to stop the insanity. He completely ignored them and continued watching the TV. Donnie found a lot of idiots and instigated the attack by telling them that he would be out there with them, leading them. Of course, that was a lie. He's too much of a coward to even go outside. Ya' know his feet still bother him, so he thought he'd better stay inside.
Belated "Happy Birthday" wishes to my son Scott on the 2nd and good friend Ginger Scott on the 3rd. Birthday wishes on Jan. 17, to Grant Gladhart, Ted Rockhold, Grant Clary, and Ute Schneider. I wish each of you happiness and good health!
