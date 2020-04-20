My love and sympathy is extended to Karen Rockhold and family at the loss of her twin sister Sharon. The inability to have a Celebration of Life service makes it more difficult for family and friends. Sharon was truly a twin to Karen -talented, creative, active in church, enjoyed her family, and fun to be with. I stopped by Karen's once and Sharon was there rearranging Karen's pantry putting all like things together and arranging cans of food alphabetically. The next time I am at Karen's, I'll see if her pantry is still arranged neatly. My love to you, Karen.
Last week gave us a taste of every type of weather -sunny, cloudy, warm, cold, rain, and snow. Thursday night brought rain and snow which continued through the night. Friday morning was another taste of winter with snow covering everything. As usual, it was beautiful but not welcome. By the afternoon it was gone and prevented field work even further. There is lots of acres of corn planted, but I doubt the cold and snow harmed it. Some of the early flowers were zapped pretty good, but the pansies seem to thrive in cold weather.
Dorothy Diveley has collected aluminum cans for several years, and she continues to do so. If you would bag them, she would like for you to leave them in her driveway. She and her family prepare them to be recycled and deliver to St. Joe to earn money for our community. If you cannot get them to Dorothy's home, phone me at (785) 741-1572 and I'll arrange to have them picked up and taken to Dorothy. We need more Dorothy's in our community. She is very civic-minded and seeks ways to make Highland a great place to live. She walks around Highland twice a day and I'm sure she picks up trash as she goes. Wish she had some influence in razing the old post office. It is an ugly sight and so much better use of that property could be created. The back of that building looks as if it could cave in at any time, so make sure your children don't want to explore and go inside.
The delicious food at Kirkwood & Co. is still being served curb-side. Just phone them your order. They will prepare and deliver it to your car. I've done that several times.
As the end of the school year draws to a close, more and more tributes are being created for graduates of 2020. They were deprived of every special occasion they have looked forward to for many years. Yes, they will have stories to tell their children, but they would rather have had prom, commencement, senior trip, and family gatherings. Hopefully, this virus will pass and those events can be celebrated later in the year. Prom dresses remain on the hanger which is a great disappointment to the young ladies. Wonder if we could have a social distancing parade of girls in their prom dresses? That would be fun but difficult. We are a very social community.
This is not the only disappointment graduates of 2020 will have in life. I found this writing for graduates titled "Anyway" that may help them understand how to handle life situations. This is an anonymous writing that really speaks to every age - even 77 year old me.
"ANYWAY" People are unreasonable. Love them anyway. If you do good, people will accuse of selfish, ulterior motives. Do good anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today will be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway. Honesty and frankness makes you vulnerable. Be frank and honest anyway. People favor underdogs but will follow only top-dogs. Fight for the underdogs anyway. People may need help but may attack you if you help them. Help people anyway. What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight. Build anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give the world the best you have anyway.~~Author Unknown
Actual written excuse note from a parent: Please excuse Timmy from being absent yesterday. He had diah (crossed out), diahoah (crossed out), dyah (crossed out), the s*i*s. Of course, there were no asterisk in the last word of the excuse. I've always said teachers should write books based on student/parent responses.
