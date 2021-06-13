Highland's City-Wide Garage and Bake Sale will be held this Saturday, June 19. Maps and items for the bake sale are available at 307 West Main Street between Degginger Park and Kirkwood & Co. This event is being sponsored by Highland PRIDE.
Plans are underway for a fun day July 3 in Highland with a parade, inflatables, and face painting at the Wellness Center. Hot dogs and hamburgers and homemade ice-cream will be at the Community Building for a free-will offering. A terrific fireworks display will conclude the evening. With July 3 quickly approaching, the 4th of July Committee is seeking donations which may be left at the Bank of Highland in the Fourth of July Fund or you may give it to Roger Gormley, Committee Treasurer, who can be reached at 442-3373.
The Koelliker Reunion will be held at noon on July 3 at the White Cloud Legion Hall. A catered meal will be served. Please bring photos and memorabilia to share.
Recently, Dan and Cheril Mckay enjoyed lunch with Cheril's sisters Shirley and Jim, Jacquelyn, Norman, and son Mark at the "Swinging Doors" in Rulo, NB. Cheril reports a fun time as it has been quite a while since they have been together. As usual, the food was delicious.
Now that the spring farm work is slowing down, son Michael has found time for his horses and roping again. He has been our cowboy since he and Grandpa Gerald Tracy began "horsing" around when Michael was a little boy. I wish Grampa was here to enjoy Michael's favorite pastime with him. Michael, Judy, Tracy, Travis, and I enjoyed supper together at Kirkwood last Friday evening.
Grandson Michael is waiting to close on the selling of his house before joining wife Mika and daughters Mari and Maira in Japan before long. He stopped by last week to show me his red Porsche that he recently purchased. He hopes to be able to take it to Japan with him.
Kim Coffelt is recovering from surgery which corrected her first open-heart surgery procedure from last year. The incision did not heal correctly, so they had to redo the procedure. Kim likes to be busy, but she's on a "no work" schedule for several months. Best wishes, Kim.
Is anyone interested in learning how to play Bridge? If so, let me know and we'll get you started. If I can learn play, anyone can. Also, if you play Bridge and would be interested in being a sub, let me know that, too.
I am still doing chemo treatments every Thursday for three weeks a month and I am off for one week. They are not bothering me too much, but I hope they are over before too long. I'll get a scan in a couple months, and hopefully that will give me an indication of how many more treatments I need.
Youth baseball/softball games are keeping parents and grandparents busy this summer. I attended a game last Thursday evening at Highland, and I noticed how busy the concession stand was. I can honestly say the Highland Lion's Club, which runs the concession stand, is the best around. They serve delicious tenderloins, soft-serve ice-cream, shaved ice cones, nachos, and many more delicious items. Some people come to the ballpark to get orders to go instead of cooking at home. Thanks, Lions!
How you speak about others tells more about you than about them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.