The White Cloud Flea Market and the Sparks Flea Market could not have asked for better weather last weekend. No rain and not too hot temperatures made for good shopping. While I did not attend either Flea Market, as I drove by Sparks there were plenty of fleas searching for something they couldn't live without. Dr. Deb Bryan was interviewed on TV about White Cloud's bi-yearly flea market. If I recall correctly, she said this was the 100th flea market on the streets of White Cloud. Dr. Deb has a vision for WC as she has restored or cleaned-up many areas in the town. Thank you for your vision for my hometown, Dr. Deb and those who work along with you.
A few farmers are harvesting corn already. Some fields are really brown and dry while other fields are still very green. It won't be long before combines and grain trucks will be going from early morning until late at night. I urge everyone to be patient when they get behind a slow-moving combine or a grain truck. Farmers work long hours to provide food for humans and animals. Where would we be without them?
I went to lunch at Sherman's and Mary Jane's for lunch after church last Sunday. After lunch Mary, Katie, Selena, and I traveled to Atchison to attend a Blessed Event Shower for Scotti's and Brock's baby boy who is due on November 5. The shower was hosted by Brock's mother Julie and sister Blaire at Julie's home. It was a wonderful afternoon, so we sat outside around the pool while Scotti opened her many wonderful gifts. Following the shower, several kids jumped in the pool to enjoy a late summer swim.
I saw on the news where KU won their football game last Saturday. They have been recruiting some good players, so they may be contenders in both basketball and football. KState played at Manhattan Saturday evening and held their opponent scoreless. Way to represent Kansas teams. I have to figure out how to watch KSU on TV because I think they are on a network I don't get. I think it's called the Big Twelve Network. I'll have to have Paul help me figure it out. Paul's family attended the KSU game last Saturday night and thought they looked pretty good.
As I am getting older and spend lots of time alone, I reminisce a lot. Today I thought of my sister Bonnie who passed several years ago. She worked for ADM driving an OSHA truck to many states to test the laborers hearing. She would phone ahead to different locations to make a hotel reservation for a night or two. When she was headed to Memphis, she phoned to reserve a room. The hotel clerk made the reservation then asked if there was anything special she needed in her room when she arrived. She told him a couple things she would like, then he asked if there was anything else. She hesitated a bit, then she said, "Yes. Alan Jackson." Needless to say, she was disappointed when she arrived at the hotel. It gave the hotel clerk a good laugh. I really miss my two sisters--Bonnie and Jane--and all their silliness.
It was sad to see as I drove past Ernie's last week. The big sign has been removed from the front of the building and the doors were propped open while items were being removed from the building. Bob and the boys would go there for lunch sometimes, and the owner at the time, Dean Barber, always called Paul "Sue" after Johnny Cash's song "A Boy Named Sue." I don't think Paul minded it. I think it made him feel a little special to Dean. When our cousins from Alaska and other distant places came to visit NE Kansas, we cousins in the area gathered there to eat, laugh, and visit. I know there are hundreds of memories that others could share about Ernie's, too.
Many of you will remember me writing about corresponding via email with my first-grade teacher, Ms. Beulah Ranke. She lived in Washington state and passed a couple years ago. I received an email from her granddaughter, Devon Pauloe, last week. She and her younger brother plan to come to White Cloud to bury her grandmother's ashes. She is planning to be here before October 1st. When I know for sure when they are arriving, I'll let you know in case you would like to visit with them. She taught at White Cloud Elementary when I was in first grade. She was beautiful and loved by her many students. I hope to arrange a luncheon for them while they're here. Ms. Ranke was first married to Paul Wehrman. When he was killed in a plane crash, she married a Mr. Wilson, and they lived in Washington for many years. More information to follow.
The Doniphan County Historical Society will meet on September 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Iowa and Sac Mission, 1737 Elgin Road, Highland, KS. Everyone is welcome to attend this tour.
Enjoy the changing of the season as we get closer to September 21. The fall flowers are beautiful, and the sumac are bright red and orange. The maple trees in Hiawatha will display their beautiful red, orange, and yellow leaves before too long. Enjoy!
May this week bring happiness and blessings to each of you.
