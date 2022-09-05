Highland graphic

The White Cloud Flea Market and the Sparks Flea Market could not have asked for better weather last weekend. No rain and not too hot temperatures made for good shopping. While I did not attend either Flea Market, as I drove by Sparks there were plenty of fleas searching for something they couldn't live without. Dr. Deb Bryan was interviewed on TV about White Cloud's bi-yearly flea market. If I recall correctly, she said this was the 100th flea market on the streets of White Cloud. Dr. Deb has a vision for WC as she has restored or cleaned-up many areas in the town. Thank you for your vision for my hometown, Dr. Deb and those who work along with you.

A few farmers are harvesting corn already. Some fields are really brown and dry while other fields are still very green. It won't be long before combines and grain trucks will be going from early morning until late at night. I urge everyone to be patient when they get behind a slow-moving combine or a grain truck. Farmers work long hours to provide food for humans and animals. Where would we be without them?

