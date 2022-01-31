Well, the Chiefs disappointed thousands of fans last Sunday afternoon. I was apprehensive all week about the game, so their loss may be due to my doubting them. I knew they could win, but they just didn't play like they did the week before. The first half was great, but the second half was really ugly. My granddaughter, Deidra, said that the Bengals didn't win the game, the Chiefs won it for them.
Chad and Deidra invited me to their house to watch the game, and boy are they Chiefs fans. They and their four kids were all decked out in red, and Chad and his son Max didn't sit down during the entire game. They toss a Chiefs football back and forth while pacing back and forth. Max--a second grader--knows every Chiefs player's name and their numbers. After the game was over, Max polled each of us as to what team we are going to support in the Super Bowl Game. All but one of us are supporting the rams. I told Max that Uncle Scott will be happy for that. Deidra served a taco bar, and most of us grazed all afternoon. Chad's parents and Deidra's parents were also guests.
Mike and Marie Lamb hosted our PRIDE meeting on the 25th to discuss our sponsored activities for 2021 and to brainstorm new ideas for the organization. The Kansas PRIDE program is a partnership of K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE, Inc. PRIDE is dedicated to serving communities across the state to encourage and assist local governments and volunteers in making their community a better place to live and work. Through the Kansas PRIDE program, local communities identify what they would like to preserve, create, or improve for their future. Then, working with the resources of K-State Research & Extension and the Kansas Department of Commerce, community volunteers pull together to create their ideal community future. Some of the activities that Highland PRIDE sponsors are the Memorial Day program, homemade ice-cream on July 4th, and the Snowball Festival. Many of you have attended and enjoyed these activities. I am asking YOU to become a member of PRIDE or if you would rather become a PRIDE volunteer who helps with an activity, would you let me know at --nktt@rainbowtel.net--or phone me at 785-741-1572. You will not be asked to do anything that you don't want to do. There are no dues, and our meetings are not regular monthly meetings, we meet when we need to discuss or plan an activity. If you have a concern or idea that would improve the appearance of Highland, please let me know. Maybe there's an activity for the youth you'd like PRIDE to consider sponsoring, please share it with Highland PRIDE. Thank you.
After 21 days in the hospital, Brigstyn, infant daughter of Ben and Robyn Petrik, returned home on Saturday. The cancer treatments for Brigstyn have begun and she will have several months of treatments. That means lots of trips back and forth to Kansas City. Our love, prayers, and support are with this young family forever.
There's not much news happening in Highland, as far as I know. If there is news, people are keeping it secret. I'll just finish with wishing my son-in-law, Sherman Smith, a happy birthday on February 8. Hope it's a good one, Sherm!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.