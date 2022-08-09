Our crops are still beautiful, but they could use a rainy day. There is some stress showing in the crops with our 98+ degree weather. It will probably be 4-5 weeks before harvest begins, and a good rain would definitely help the corn and soybeans make a better yield. But Mother Nature isn't cooperating right now. She should send some of the rain in Kentucky our way.
Did you get out to vote in the primary election on Aug. 2? It seems there was a good turnout in Doniphan County. The issue about abortion was probably the reason. Doniphan County voted Yes in favor of protecting mothers and babies by 1433 to 826 No votes. But the Yes vote failed across the state. This is my understanding of why Kansans voted No. The government should not be controlling a woman's right to choose. Many laws are in place to regulate moral issues. They don't work because people are going to do what they want to do. A No vote would prevent women from going down a dark alley to have a quack perform the abortion. Or from using a coat hanger or a hook of some sort to abort their baby. Another person told me that the guy needs to be held accountable as well. I agree. With a Yes vote would those who chose abortion be prosecuted? What about the 10-year-old who was raped and became pregnant? The rapist is now in jail, but too many sperm donors simply walk away. Shame on them. Abortion is wrong YES. And it should never be used as a method of birth control. People need to be responsible and not become pregnant if they don't want a baby. Birth control is readily available and often free of charge. It is very difficult to legislate moral issues. Our laws have not slowed down child abuse, murder, gun control, and many other moral issues. I don't think the No vote was because people believed in abortion. I think its message was to support a woman's right to choose. Let us support one another in this most difficult decision.
