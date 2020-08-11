August arrived and we know what that means - return to school. DWest will see students return on the 26th, but we teachers go back on the 13th for In Services and Work Days. There will be differences due to the COVID-19 threat to everyone. We will get used to our new routines and follow the rules so that we can stay in the building. Parents have been given information about the school year and the conditions we all must follow. I think I can honestly say, no one likes it, but it's too risky to ignore health issues for all concerned.
The most difficult thing to deal with is 6 feet spacing during lunch. That is a real social time for the students as well as passing between classes. I know some students may stay at home and do classes via the internet. The administration has spent so much time trying to figure out how to manage all of this virus mess. Even the bus drivers will be involved in taking on extra responsibilities as they pick up students along their routes. Several teachers in USD 111 have preexisting conditions which could make them more susceptible to contacting the virus. Me, for one. I've got my collection of masks to wear to school, so hopefully that will protect me and others from sharing the virus and other things. I am anxious to see the students - it has been a very long break.
I think Highland had a pretty good turnout during the primary elections last week. Not everyone I wanted to win won, but that's the fairness of free elections in our great country. The general election is several weeks away, but lots of discussions are taking place on TV, radio, and in the homes. I just finished reading Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough." It was written in a factual way which did not lam-blast President Trump. She writes about the Trump family and the family members who were accepted and those who were almost invisible in the family. Maybe other families are that way, but to not be included is painful and lonely. The father, Fred Trump, was dictator supreme. Freddy - the oldest son - was dying in the hospital, but no one in the Trump family was allowed to be with him said father Fred. Donald went to a movie. Freddy's death and funeral service was treated as if he were just an acquaintance.
Someone said to me, "I don't think anyone should write a book about someone else." Well, then, we would know nothing about Washington, Lincoln, Kennedy, Reagan, Obama, or thousands of other people and incidents in our history books. People usually write what they know, which is exactly what Mary Trump did. She simply states family facts about Donald that her family acknowledged as well. She stated that the Trump family created the world's most dangerous man. Mary Trump holds a PhD in Advanced Psychological Studies, so she can read people and their motives very well.
Elizabeth Smith said that she is so grateful for all the support everyone gave to she and Tom during the last 8 months (of her cancer treatment). The many cards, texts, food, gifts, golf cart parade, phone calls, and above all else - prayers that made her journey easier to travel. She received such great care and support from our son's family in Texas. Her daughter-in-love, Michelle, was absolutely amazing. She took such great of Elizabeth and Tom, too. Elizabeth also said she could not have gotten through this without her best friend and husband, Tom. Faith, family and friends will get us through anything. For those who are going through your own battle with cancer, our love and prayers are with you.~~Tom & Elizabeth Smith
Michael and Judy hosted a birthday swim and cookout for their son-in-law, Chad, last Saturday evening. Tracy, Mika, Mari, Maire, Chad, Deidra, Tori, Max, Halie, and I were guests. Travis had car trouble so he didn't make it down from Nebraska City. It was a great day for swimming before enjoying Judy's delicious meal. While we were eating, Deidra said to Tori, "Don't you have something to tell GG (me)." Before Tori could answer, I jokingly said, "Are you having a new baby?" Tori's eyes got great big and she said, "How did you know?" I didn't know or I would not have joked about it. I asked Chad & Dei if they were trying to fill up their big house. Chad said, "This one will fill up each bedroom, so if this happens again, we'll have to bunk up a couple of kids." They are thrilled and so am I. Their youngest Halie will be 2 years 3 months when the baby is born. Tori is 10 and I am sure she will be a big help to mom.
My brother Jere is going to be a grampa again. His daughter, Julie and her husband Shawn live in Lake Havasu, Ariz. They have wanted a baby for such a long time and have been disappointed, but things are going well so far. The virus has been running rampant in Arizona, so they are being extra cautious. She sent a cake reveal to Jere which indicates a baby boy. Everyone is excited and prayerful about this little guy arriving early in 2021.
Some interesting coincidences between President Lincoln and President Kennedy: Lincoln was elected in 1860; Kennedy in 1960. There are 7 letters in each name. Both were slain on a Friday. Lincoln's secretary Lincoln warned him not to go to the theater. Kennedy's secretary Lincoln warned him not to go to Dallas. Both were slain in the presence of their wives. Both of their successors were named Johnson. Lincoln and Kennedy were carried in death upon the same caisson.
"Wickedness never brings happiness. Be kind to one another. Discuss, don't argue."
