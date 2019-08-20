This weekend was humid and warm. Better that than the storms that passed through our area on Thursday evening. We got lots of rain but thankfully no hail. Some fields south of Troy, some near Bendena and Denton received destructive hailstones of golf balls to baseball size. The soybean fields that were hit are beat to the ground. It will be next to impossible for them to recover enough to be harvested. Many cornfields are stripped of all leaves and ears of corn. They have some stalks standing, but the fields are beyond harvesting. Paul had some damage in Brown County. The storm seemed to be coming right through Highland, but it shifted and went south of us. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we don't have any more storms this year. Its been a tough year for farmers and we need a break.
The Fleas are coming back to White Cloud, Sparks and Fanning. Vendors will be moving in soon and setting up to pitch their wares. The Fanning Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28-31. They will be setting up on Tuesday so stop by and look at their treasures and enjoy homemade food at Bud and Marcia's kitchen. Unless we are hit by a tornado, the church gym keeps us dry and cool and having nice bathrooms is a big plus.
I went to Mary and Sherman's for lunch after church last Sunday. The main attraction is Bob, infant son of Josh and Selena Smith. The second topic of discussion involved wedding plans for Jake and Sarah. The third topic was deciphering Sarah's pronunciation of words - she's from Missouri, you know. Her pronunciation of osteoporosis has an extra syllable. I tried to replicate her pronunciation, but I couldn't. Oh, well-we love her anyway.
Sunday evening I went to Michael and Judy's for supper. (Two big meals in one day is too much.) Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira; Chad, Deidra, Tori, Max, and Halie; Travis, Tayleigh, and Camden; and me enjoyed fun, food, and good fellowship. Tracy and family have moved to Atchison and are still settling in. Travis and family are in Nebraska City and Deidra and family are in St. Joseph. All families are in new places but still not too far away.
If you know of anyone looking for a nice home to buy, there is one in Highland and one in Wathena. The one in Highland is where Virginia Taylor Snooks lived on the north side of town. It's been totally gutted and remodeled. Pictures are on Facebook or you may contact Dana Clary. The house in Wathena belongs to Tracy and Mika and is very nice and roomy. Contact me if you want more information.
The Kirkwood and Company Restaurant in Highland is really taking shape. The windows and doors are in so it allows the construction crew to work even when it's raining. We Highlanders are so excited to initiate it when it's ready.
Teachers went back to DWest last week for meetings and to work in our rooms. Safety training took up one full morning and we all learned a lot about keeping students safe. The hallways and classrooms are decorated in the DWest way and they look very nice. Our maintenance people are the best cleaners, painters, and teacher helpers in the whole wide world. Thanks soooooo much - you know who you are.
Next Sunday evening we will be gathering at Paul and Jodi's (I know that punctuation is incorrect, but the correct way bothers me) to celebrate Jace's 8th birthday. I hope the weather is nice because Jace wants to play whiffle-ball with his cousins. Grampa Jerry Pape will celebrate his birthday on the 25th, also.
RIDDLE: What is greater than God, more evil than the devil, the poor have it, the rich need it, and if you eat it you will die?
I've had several people ask for a copy of the story about Iowa Point - It's Rise & Fall. I have sent hard copies to some and forwarded the story to them via Internet. It's really a fascinating history that seems unbelievable. I sent some snaphots of White Cloud's buildings to Mrs. Wilson who used to live in WC. She asked about Poplar Street in WC, so I'm going to have to go back and take pictures of that street. I'm afraid she'll be disappointed in what it looks like today. But, all small towns have that problem.
I like to listen to Stephen Colbert before going to bed. I know, I know - you don't like him, but I do. Anyway he said, "We should learn to love the thing we wish hadn't happened. Be grateful for everything because we learn from every experience. It helps us connect with people who have had similar experiences. It's a gift to exist but with existence comes suffering." True, very true.
Jace Paul Twombly and Katie King will celebrate birthdays on Aug. 25; Jace Eppens on the 26th; Tim Strathman and Tarasa Oldridge Gardner on the 30th. Happy birthday blessings to all!
ANSWER TO RIDDLE--Nothing. Think about this one for next week - What one word does almost everyone spell wrong? It's easy, really. Bye!
