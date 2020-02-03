As I write this evening, I am also watching the Super Bowl. It's Chiefs 10/San Francisco 13. So far, I have not gotten excited for the Chiefs. Darn! Now SF is 20. I'll watch until the end, and I hope Mahomes can turn on his razzle-dazzle AND his offense wakes up.
When I drove through Highland coming home this evening, Kirkwood & Co. was full of Super Bowl watchers. It is so great having a place for friends to gather, to visit, to enjoy good food, and not have to drive a ways to enjoy socializing and connecting with one another. One thing that has kept some people from visiting Kirkwood & Co. is the muddy roads. Some of the rock roads must be traveled by school buses and farm vehicles, which creates deep ruts and the melting snow/ice makes more driving problems. I think 90 percent of the gravel has disappeared. If EVERYONE would get caught up on paying their taxes, maybe our roads would be better maintained.
This weather has messed up my internet reception, too. When our road was washed out several years ago, it ripped out our phone and our internet lines. When the repairs were made, the lines were left lying on top of the ground, and they've been there ever since. The traffic runs over it on the side of the road and the weather prevents service. I have complained many times, but the lines are still on top of the ground. Grrr! They have adjusted my bill, but Centurylink I want my lines repaired.
Betty Lewis, one of our Bridge buddies, is moving nearer her children on Feb. 15. We'll miss her, but as a widow, we understand her need to be closer to her children. She is having a household sale on Feb. 22 at Hiawatha. She is moving into a townhouse, so she has been purging things she has no room for. Best wishes to you, Betty, and stay in touch.
Angie Koelliker Cluck is recovering at home from knee replacement. John Paul Twombly's recovery from hip replacement surgery has gone very well. So, many friends are being treated for cancer and heart problems and pneumonia. If you are of the persuasion to pray for healing, courage, peace, and comfort, please join the pray warriors who are already doing so.
Many young people in our area are playing basketball on Saturdays at Hiawatha. So many adults/parents give of their time to coach or referee or provide snacks for these little basketball star wannabes. It is so much fun to watch them play and learn. When I watched grandson Jace play baseball last summer, I marveled at his ability to bat and throw with his left hand because he usually used his right and. Well, he does the same thing when playing basketball. It looks so awkward to me, but he's pretty accurate as a lefty. Maybe that will be an advantage when he plays in high school.
Ain't it SWEET?!? The Chiefs played an excellent 4th quarter (really the last 9 minutes) to be Super Bowl champs! Mahomes has a way of getting his teammates to kick it up. Mahomes said he wants his football career to be with the KC Chiefs, so we should be in for lots of years of razzle-dazzle.
Chad and Deidra hosted a birthday party for two-year-old Maira at their home in St. Joe on Sunday. Maira is the daughter of Tracy and Mika, but Chad and Deidra wanted to double celebrate with a Super Bowl party, too. Chad grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and smoked ribs with Deidra, Judy, and Mika providing all those delicious goodies tailgating foods. We all overate--but we enjoyed every bite. Travis, Danielle, Tayleigh, and Camden came from Nebraska City to join the fun. I don't think Maira understood why she was the center of attention, or why, only she got gifts and all the attention. There was plenty of food and excitement for watching the game.
These special people have reason to celebrate, too: Malaina (Moo) Whetstine, DeAnn Cluck, Brian Bauman, Allie Horner, and Sam Dunn will celebrate birthdays this week while Roger and Paula Greub celebrate another wedding anniversary. Our family will celebrate son-in-law Sherman's 57th birthday at my house next Sunday.
Reminder to all - Valentine's Day is next week - shop early.
"Guard well within yourself that treasure ~ kindness." "To have a good memory is a wonderful thing, but the ability to forget and forgive is great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.