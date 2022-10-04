Highland graphic

Some demolition equipment has been moved in by the old post office, so it looks like razing will begin soon. I still don't know for sure what is going in that block. I've heard lots of stories, but I don't know for sure. Many Highland residents hope it's a Dollar Store. I'm sure the college kids would appreciate that, too. Hopefully we'll know soon.

Maybe I should reconsider my opinion of Donnie Boy. He says he declassified the secret papers he took when he left the White House by just thinking it. He says he's second only to Jesus Christ in popularity in the USA. With that kind of power, he could solve many of the problems around the world. He is to be pitied, because he truly believes that.

