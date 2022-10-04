Some demolition equipment has been moved in by the old post office, so it looks like razing will begin soon. I still don't know for sure what is going in that block. I've heard lots of stories, but I don't know for sure. Many Highland residents hope it's a Dollar Store. I'm sure the college kids would appreciate that, too. Hopefully we'll know soon.
Maybe I should reconsider my opinion of Donnie Boy. He says he declassified the secret papers he took when he left the White House by just thinking it. He says he's second only to Jesus Christ in popularity in the USA. With that kind of power, he could solve many of the problems around the world. He is to be pitied, because he truly believes that.
I went with Mary Jane, Katie, and baby Lane to Trader Joe's in Kansas City last Friday. I hadn't been there in a long time, so it was a fun outing.
They have so much to choose from that can't be found anywhere else. It doesn't take much to entertain Ol' Lady Me anymore.
I went to Mary and Sherman's for lunch after church on Sunday. I can always depend on a good meal and lots of fun with the great-grandkids. Two more great-grandkids are coming in November and January, so the blessings continue.
Top Videos
The beautiful weather continues which makes for long days for harvesters. The yields are above what many farmers predicted, so that makes for a fun harvest, too. Paul switched to soybeans last week, but I haven't heard how the yield is yet.
Great-granddaughter Mari Twombly celebrated another birthday on October 2. Tracy and Mika sent pictures from her party in Japan. Our family missed celebrating with her, but she was all smiles with family and friends.
Bob's Aunt Sue had an October birthday, and she always laughed and said, "All the nuts fall in October." Other "nuts" in our family are Jake Smith on the ninth and Hannah Twombly on the 11th and Claire Twombly on the 26th. I can't believe Hannah will be 18. She and Bob shared the same birthday. Claire will be 15.
Have a blessed week and be a blessing to someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.