I hope you had a blessed Easter, in spite of the cold and wet Kansas weather. During our Easter breakfast at church, we could hear the sleet/rain pelting on the tin roof of the gymnasium. I am sure many Easter egg hunts were altered due to miserable weather.
Paul and Jace stopped by to get me to go to church at Fanning. The guys enjoyed the feast, but my stomach said, "No, thanks." Since I have been on chemo meds and taking radiation treatments, I don't have an appetite at all. I force myself to eat something even though it doesn't appeal to me. Thanks to all who prepared the breakfast items--a large crowd enjoyed the food, fellowship, and friendship.
Mary Jane and Sherman hosted the Twombly Tribe for Easter lunch. Mary prepared the basics--ham (bone-in), potatoes, hot rolls, drinks, etc., while everyone brought a dish or two to make it a wonderful get together. Paul tried his hand at making deviled eggs and everyone loved them. Bob always insisted on a butt-end/bone-in ham, so Mary has carried on the tradition. I think everyone would be disappointed at any other kind of ham.
Following lunch, GiGi (me) sat the kiddos on the floor of Mary's kitchen, and we all opened eggs with money or prizes inside. I made the mistake of buying plastic eggs with glitter on the outside, Mary might be sweeping up glitter until Easter of 2023 and beyond.
My condolences to Carol Neibling and family over the loss of her husband Jerry, the kids' grandpa Jerry, and to their many friends. Peace and Comfort to each of you.
If you are one of the graduates from Highland High School Bluestreaks class of 1961 and have not been contacted by me or Varga, please let us know. I can email or snail mail you, if I get your address. It's May 28 at 11:30p.m. at Ernie's. We have lost a lot of classmates, so please make every effort to attend. "Be there or be square."
I want to wish a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" on April 20th to Helen Gilmore. She would love to receive cards or a phone call from friends and family.
Some farmers have planted several hundred acres of corn with their fingers crossed. It could still get to freezing or below, but we hope not. I would rather they hunt mushrooms and share them. Some have been found and are selling for $40 a pound. I just want a few--that's all my tummy will tolerate. The Flea Markets are getting close, and I am sure the fleas would buy the mushrooms.
Eight-year-old, Suzie, was telling her schoolteacher the story of Jonah being swallowed by a whale. The teacher said, "Now, Suzie, you know that is not a true story." Suzie said, "Yes, it is, and when I get to heaven, I am going to ask him." The teacher said, "What if Jonah went to Hell?" "Well, then, you ask him," said Suzie.
Have a heart of kindness this week. It will bless you many times over.
