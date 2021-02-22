OK. I am tired of reading every week in this newspaper about how terrible it is to be a registered Democrat. I have been a registered Republican and my political views didn't change just because I was a registered Democrat/Republican. I do not want your guns. I do not want Socialism. I do not want everyone to think like me. I do not think that President Biden is perfect, but he is addressing COVID-19 head on, unlike Trump who did not ever take it seriously. We will soon be mourning the loss of 1/2 million death to this deadly virus.
Why are Republicans always talking about fighting? Why not give peace a chance by working together? Ranting and raving about issues and people in the Democrat party does no one any good. Some of the information printed in articles must come from a radical source because most people have never heard of those people or those situations. Instead of calling Democrats idiots, compare them to the haters who stormed our capitol intent on destroying sacred ground and killing Democratic politicians.
Trump was not the answer to everything concerning our beloved country. Nor is Biden. I have been aware of D. Trump for years and I have disliked him for years. So, don't tout him as an honest, upright, and moral person. He has destroyed more people than he has helped. He doesn't negotiate because he has all the answers and he has tunnel vision--which does not encompass all people.
So many things divide us--politics, religion, schools, etc.--when we actually have more in common than we have differences. When we keep "fighting" that keeps the war going. Do you have to express--verbally or in writing--every hateful thought you have for those who do not agree with you? My mother would tell us kids, "Be careful when pointing to someone to criticize them because there are three fingers pointing back at you."
Next month, Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira Twombly will be moving to Hiroshima, Japan, for an undetermined amount of time. Mika has been away from her family for many years and Tracy knows it's important for her to be with her family again. Tracy was stationed in Japan two different times where he met and married sweet Mika. We will miss them terribly, but Tracy always said this day would come. He understands the need to be close to family. Tracy really likes Japan and his tech background will find him a job anywhere. Mari (9) has been taking Japanese lessons for 5 years, so she will have some knowledge of the language. Guess where I will be traveling in the future?
Have you seen Mike Braccino's advertisement about the trip to Niagara Falls and Montreal, Canada? Well, I am going to join him and his group this summer. I like to travel where someone else takes care of all the details. I have gone on one trip before with Braccino, and it was great. Anyone else interested? It's in July, so there's time to think about it.
After 13 straight days--and nights--of negative temperatures, we are finally feeling a warm-up. It's suppose to be in the upper 50's later this week, so it will now be a muddy mess. I'm not complaining though. Those frigid temperatures are for the penguins.
Have you ever heard of a "Shamrock Social Cruise." Well, you can experience one on March 13 at 10:30 a.m. It will take place on Highland's Main Street. Keeping social distancing, decorate your "ride" in green and join the fun. Spectators are welcome, too. At 11:00 a.m., Kirkwood will being serving corn beef and cabbage and green beer. I hope they have Irish pub music playing. What a fun idea!
Have a terrific week and spread the sunshine, because we'll probably get another winter blast before spring arrives for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.