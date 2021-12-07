My sympathy is with the Harvey Neibling family at the passing of their father on December 1. Harvey was out driving and visiting friends recently, so his passing was not expected.
One of the funniest things I have heard was spoken by a Highland resident who said he/she would not support or join the Highland PRIDE organization because he/she does not want anything to do with Gay PRIDE. Where in the world that thought came from is a mystery to us PRIDE members. Our focus is to support activities that improve conditions in Highland. We are especially proud of our Memorial Day program, the Snowflake Festival, homemade ice-cream on the 4th of July, clean-up Highland participation in the spring, and numerous other activities. Everyone is invited to become a member or a volunteer. This year we have had several young families join PRIDE, and we appreciate their energy and new ideas. PRIDE is a state-wide organization supported by Kansas State University. (Another good reason to join. ;-)
Last Saturday evening I attended Hannah's and Claire's dance recital at Hiawatha High School. They study dance at Stacie's Dance Academy and have done so since they were probably 4-years old. They were so much fun to watch at that age, but they have grown into ballerinas who perform beautiful and graceful dancers. Others from our area who performed that night was Alayna Gilmore, Bristol Neibling, Kayler Gilmore, Tayla Keller, Macey Tracy, Claire Cole, and Kya Keller. I apologize if I missed anyone. The theme of the recital was "Count on Christmas" which got everyone in the mood for a joyful Christmas.
Last Sunday afternoon, I attended the musical "Grease" at Highland High School. I was surprised that director Amy Lackey would take on such a production. But it was wonderful! There were 12 set changes which is not easy to do, but the crew carried it off without a hitch. Some of my former students really surprised me with their acting and singing talents. Reece Florence and Jade Lewis were the biggest surprises to me. Everyone performed wonderfully. Seeing the students reminded me of how much I miss teaching. Thanks, Mustangs!
Have a blessed week readers and remember to always be kind to everyone.
