My sympathy is with the family of Winifred Woodruff who passed away last weekend. Winifred was such a sweet lady who always had a smile and a sweet greeting for everyone. Our families knew one another because we lived in White Cloud during our growing up years. She will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sons Rodney and Dan. Prayers for peace.
With July 4th quickly approaching, the 4th of July Committee is requesting donations to purchase the fireworks for the evening display. You may leave donations at the Bank of Highland or given to Roger Gormley, Committee Treasurer. You may contact Roger at 442-3373. This year, Highland will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 2. More details will follow soon.
In last week's column about our 1961 class reunion, I neglected to mention Jim Stephens accompanied his wife, Myrna Wehrman Stephens, to the reunion. Also, I forgot to list Stanley Koelliker as a classmate who has passed. I haven't been able to find information about classmates Viola Gustin and Viola Brassfield. I welcome any help with locating them.
Mary Jane Smith, Katie Meng, and infant son Lane Meng attended a conference at the home of Rory Feek near Nashville. It was a two-day affair of growing gardens, orchards, and organic foods. They came home ready to dig in their gardens and put their newfound skills to use. They paid over $5.00 a gallon for gas in Illinois. Other states were a little cheaper.
Congratulations to Ken and Mary McCauley as they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They have worked side by side farming throughout those years. They look young enough to go another 50 years.
A belated birthday to JoAnn Dunn who celebrated last Saturday. Love you, JoAnn.
Thank God every day that you have the opportunity to serve Him in humility and kindness.
