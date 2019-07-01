It is HOT in Doniphan and Brown County! It's miserable to have to work outside with the temperatures in the upper 90's, but the crops have been waiting for warm sunshine. They are looking great--standing tall and the corn is a deep green. Some gardeners have said their gardens had to be really weeded after the rains stopped. They couldn't get in to work them because it was too muddy. Jodi and kids have harvest quite a bit from their garden and they are patiently waiting for the melons to be ready for the picking. They have a sweet corn patch by their house which Clare got to plant. Jace planted sweet corn by Paul's shop, so it was only fair that Claire got to drive the tractor and plant the other space. We have cut down on the amount of sweet corn this year. My kids still have some in their freezers from last summer so we don't need a huge patch.
I drove up to get Jere after church and we went to the White Cloud Casino for lunch. I had not been up there since last December, but, as usual, the food was good and I ate my fill. The bingo players were getting set up to play and others were playing the slot machines. Truthfully, I don't have the patience for either of those. So, Jere and I ate and visited which was what I had in mind. I have hired Brad Smith to put siding on the house where Jere lives--the former home of Uncle Dana and Aunt Polly. He's about done and it looks really nice. I'm sure it'll be a lot easier to heat and cool, too. Michael has his horses on pasture this summer, so Jere doesn't have any chores to do. The horses will return this fall--Jere gets to do chores in the winter months. :-)
SIDEWALK SALE JULY 4 & 5! You don't need another sidewalk you say. Well, you can buy household items then. The Strunk home on Main Street is now empty as Mary K. Strunk is now a resident of The Pines in Hiawatha. Elizabeth Strunk Smith is conducting the sale for her sister Mary K. Elizabeth said the sale of everything--including the house--is bittersweet. It has been lived in by at least three generations of her family. She said it was moved to Highland and then several rooms were added. Of course, she lived there until she and Tom were married. That home was the location of lots of family gatherings and children's birthday parties. It will be a great location for whoever buys it--across the street from the new restaurant and Ernie's, the bank, the city park, Collins Law Firm, City Hall, Highland Hardware, Casey's, the college campus, and two hair salons. The post office is less than two blocks away, and the neighbors are nice, friendly, and tidy people. I'm selling this house like I'm a realtor--maybe I'll get a little commission.
The Twombly's will gather on July 4 at noon at Community of Christ at Fanning. A pot luck dinner, lots of visiting, picture taking, much laughter, and games will fill the day. If you haven't been contacted, consider this your invitation. Everyone is welcome even if you're not a Twombly.
The Koelliker Family Reunion will be held Saturday, July 6 at Glacial Hills Venue just east of Wathena, KS. The meal is catered so no fixin' and haulin' food or drink. All of you who are part of Big John's side of the family need to show up--Uncle Irving's side has responded more than ours. Come on now--we're falling behind in numbers. I have games with prizes--does that excite you and spur you on to attend? It should!
If you're the praying kind, I'd appreciate you remember grandson Seth on July 11. He will go to Murphy-Watson in St. Joe to have his "bad" eye removed. It has been giving him a lot of trouble, and it won't get better, so this is the best plan for him. He will be off work for a while, but his employer--Wilbur Ellis--is very kind to work that out with him.
To those of you who donated things or money to The Mustang Closet last year, I truly appreciate it. Many students took advantage of "shopping" there for hygiene products, coats, jeans, etc. It will continue this year, but I want to caution you to not send clothing unsorted and stuffed in bags or laundry baskets. I do not have time to go through all of them and the students prefer folded and sorted clothing. I appreciate the box of guys and gals socks, but I never found the time to sort and fold them. They are still in the closet waiting for me to do something with them. A monetary gift was made to the closet and that is what I use to purchase things that we run out of. Students like pullover hoodies and jackets and girls like jewelry. Just let me know if you have something you'd like me to pick up from your house. Much thanks to everyone.
Talk of school and sports practice has begun already. Well, it is July, so I guess it's not too early. I have been making plans for my classroom next year, so I'm kind of ready to get back in a routine, too. The people who work over the summer to clean, paint, and sanitize the school buildings are hard at it. They do have air-conditioning, but they do lots and lots of work. Thank you each and every one.
I was asked today when the next Bluestreak Reunion is to be. As far as I know, no plans are in the works, but it would be fun to get together again. The Bluestreak Class of 1961 hasn't gathered for a while either. If anyone is interested in an all-school (Highland Bluestreak) reunion, let me know. Phone 785-741-1572 or Home address-448 260 Road, Highland, KS 66035 or katetwombly@embarqmail.com It would be helpful to hear from you saying "yes" or "no" so we'll know what to do. "Once again here our schoolmates assemble. . ."
July birthdays include Morgan Twombly Johnson on the 3rd; Clarabelle Culp on the 3rd; son Michael Twombly and grandson Luke Michael Twombly on the 7th; daughter Mary Jane Smith, Connie Ruhnke Cluck, Kendal Saunders and Jason Taylor on the 13th. Birthday blessings to all of you!
"it's never too late to begin a life or a good book."~~ M. Picon
