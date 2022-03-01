I am really not a dog lover, but there has been two times in my life that I have cried over a pet dog. When we kids were growing up, brother Dick had a white dog--I think it might have been a Spitz. Her name was Snowball and she had just delivered a litter of puppies. It was really cold outside, so we kept her in a box in the living room by the wood stove. Well, when our babysitter came, Snowball and puppies were dragged out on the kitchen which was enclosed, but it was very cold. The next morning, we discovered Snowball and her puppies were frozen to death. We 5 kids were inconsolable. I know Mother and Dad shed some tears, too. To this day, I can still feel the sadness I felt for the loss of our beloved Snowball.
More recently, Michael's dog Joey, did not return to the farm at White Cloud (Uncle Dana's and Aunt Polly's home) where Michael was working. This has happened before, but Joey always returned to the farm the next morning. Michael would go get him and take Joey home. Joey took off with Jere's dogs running around the farm. He has done that many time, but last week Joey did not come back with them. We all love Joey. He's so calm and gentle with the grandkids. When I found out about him missing, my heart sank. The first person I thought of was Michael. They are such buddies and Joey went everywhere with Michael. A $500 reward is offered for Joey's safe return. He is a medium size dog, mostly black but with patches of white and a touch of brown. No questions asked--just please return Joey to his home. Michael's phone number is 785-741-5646. If you are on Facebook, go to Judy Twombly's post to see a picture of Joey. So that's the second time I've cried over a dog.
I have heard there are several people from Falls City snatching dogs. I hope that fate has not befallen Joey, because who knows what they do with the dogs. If there are any dog fighting idiots out there, you are mean-spirited and cold-hearted.
The following is from Nancy Koelliker Dwiggins of Arizona. I like to share family information in my column. ----Hello Cousin, Hope you are feeling good. Once in a while, we may receive a little snow, but it doesn’t last long. If it lasted longer, I would get out my hair dryer and a very, very long extension cord to take care of that problem.
Thought I would let you know that cousin Joan Koelliker/Herring/S fell about 1 ½ weeks ago. She was bending over getting something in her refrigerator and fell. She broke her glasses and apparently a rib. She was in living color for a while (her black eye…she did a good job). It turned out that shortly after she fell, the nurse was doing her routine check and found Joan on the floor. She refused to go to the ER. Joan said, “I’ve had broken ribs before, and I know how they feel.” Talk about Koelliker (or fill in the blank with whatever name you want to use) Stubborn…. So, she is taking it easy and doing little. Joan talks to her daughter, Jane who lives in AL, at least once or twice a day.
The weather down here is freaking windy. Think it’s one of the storms coming in that will be heading your direction later. At least this weekend will be in the 70’s (about time). Down here, most people don’t plant anything until we see the mesquites start to leaf out. For some reason, those trees seem to know when the last freeze will take place. Mesquites are related to the locust/hedge trees. They are a hard wood, but the needles don’t get as long. The needles may only reach 1” to 3” long. Saw hedge needles reach 5”to over 6” long. Got my pneumonia last week. Had more reactions to that shot than the covid or the booster shoots. Sweats, chills and total body aches. Better close and get some work done. Take care of yourself and stay safe. Cousin Nancy
Last Monday, my oncologist read the CT scan I had the Friday before. He said I had two spots that "glowed" in the CT scan. One was on my lung and the other is near my pancreas. YIKES! He wants a biopsy of that one, but I cannot get an appointment until the middle of May. If the pancreas is involved, I may be dead by the middle of May. My Warrior Daughter, Mary Jane is making phone call to several doctors to see if anyone can get me in sooner. I haven't been nervous about my cancer until I heard Pancreas. So, my prayers are that the pancreas is not involved and that the spot is just from my breast cancer.
Monday the 28th, Judy Fuemmeler is having scans to see if her cancer has spread to her brain. So, she asked us to pause for prayers for her that it had not spread to her brain. We will be praying for Judy from 7:00 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Prayers at any time of the day and night are a blessing to the ill.
Leonard L. "Bud" Twombly turned 75 on the 26th, and his birthday was celebrated on Sunday, the 27th following church services at Fanning. It was wonderful to celebrate with such a large crowd and to see his children and grandchildren again. A potluck dinner was shared before watching Bud blow out his cake candles. I think it took him five times trying to get them all out.
Bible Study is held each Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Fanning church. We are studying the Bible in Chronological Order and it's very interesting. Everyone is welcome. We keep our meetings at one-hour.
This was in our church bulletin today--"The sermon this morning is, 'Jesus Walks on the Water.' The sermon tonight is, 'Searching for Jesus.'"
Have a blessed week and remember--BE KIND!
