To those who took offense at my items last week: None of the incidents mentioned pertained to Doniphan County students. I did not talk to any teachers or students from Doniphan County.
The teacher who quit in the middle of the year is how I got my job at DeKalb, MO. The Special Ed. teacher who was hit in the head with a ruler was in Missouri. The substitute teacher who could not get control of her class was in a St. Joe school. A young boy rushed into my class and started beating up another young boy who was working in my class. If anyone in Doniphan County thought I was talking about his/her class, I apologize. I was referencing students from many schools. Students see or hear about adults fighting on airplanes and other places. Adults are the first teachers for children, so I think adults/parents need to take more responsibility in students' behavior. Did my kids misbehave in school? Yes, but they received consequences at school and at home. No school is perfect, but teachers love to teach, and part of that responsibility lies with the students. My apologies, again, for the misunderstanding in last week's items.
Mary Jane and I attended the beautiful wedding of Luke Smith and Mackenzie Herman last Saturday evening at the Castle Bridge Event Center in St. Joe. It was a wonderful outdoor wedding with a host of family and friends in attendance. Gramma Bea Koehler performed the ceremony.
Sherman and Mary Jane hosted a birthday lunch after church on Sunday for daughter-in-law Selene Smith. Mary cooked Selene's favorite meal and favorite chocolate cake. When it was time to blow out the candles, two and a half year old Bob had to have his own piece of cake with a lighted candle, so he and mom could blow out their candles together. He likes to blow out his own candle every time any one has a birthday.
The farmers have to give a little smile whenever I ask how the corn yield is doing. It is a wonderful yield that we'd like to see more often.
Enjoy this beautiful weather because a month from now it might be totally different. Have a blessed week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.