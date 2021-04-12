As I walked around my yard and my neighborhood, I noticed the thousands of wild violets that pop up in everyone's yard. I notice them every spring, but this year they are prolific. They add beauty, but when it comes time to mow the yard, they aren't spared. I had Elmer Schmitz come look at my yard to see if he would be interested in mowing it. He said he was so I told him not to spare anything because my flowers are in containers. I don't have the energy to make flower beds anymore.
Mary K. Strunk is now a resident of Two Timbers in Highland. It will be much easier for her family and friends to visit her there. I understand she really enjoys company, so stop by to say, "Hi!" to her and others who reside there.
My birthday was celebrated along with Easter last week at Mary Jane's when we were all together. Michael and Judy took me to San Jose's for supper last Friday evening, then we went to Menard's to get a couple plants to put in my containers. We then stopped by Chad and Deidra's to visit a while. Max was tossing a football to his dad--he does that as often as he can get dad to find time to play a little football with him. Max kept telling us, "Watch me!" Soon, Hali got in on the act and said, "Watch me!" as she twirled and danced around. It's hard to get ahead of her. Another fun evening with family.
Michael, Judy, Travis, Chad and Deidra have been helping Tracy get his home in Atchison ready to put on the market. Tracy will be joining Mika, Mari, and Maira in Japan in a few weeks. He is completing his Masters in Business at Benedictine and will have graduation activities before he leaves. Mari and Maira have started school in Japan and are doing well. They know English, of course, and they also know quite a bit of the Japanese language from attending Japanese school in Kansas City every Saturday.
I understand there have been some intentional fires started in our area. I hope the idiots who are doing this are caught and incarcerated. How low can some people stoop. Fire is nothing to play around with.
I found this article in a magazine and wanted to put it in this column because I think it has a lot of merit.----POSITIVELY NEGATIVE I drank for joy and became miserable. I drank for sociability and became argumentative. I drank for sophistication and became obnoxious. I drank for friendship and made enemies. I drank to help me sleep and awakened exhausted. I drank for exhilaration and ended up depressed. I drank to calm down and ended up with the shakes. I drank to make conversation flow more easily, and my words became slurred and incoherent. I drank to diminish my problems, but I saw them multiply. I drank to feel heavenly and ended up feeling like hell.~~Quoted by Sid Ascher Consider who you are hurting the most--your family and friends.
I got my first COVID shot last Thursday at Troy Community Center. I was pleased to see lots of people--both young and old--getting the shot. My are was a little sore, but nothing else bothered me. I hope my second shot doesn't have too bad of side effects for me, but if it does, it won't last forever. I hope everyone is doing their part in helping to combat COVID-19. If we don't work together, it may be here for years to come.
Every family has at least one weird relative. If you don't know who it is, then it's probably you.
