"I was born a racist and I'll die a racist!" That statement was a declaration made to me by a student when I taught in Missouri. "Oh, no, John. You were not born a racist, you were taught to be racist," I informed him.
The death of George Floyd last week brought that remark to mind. A white policeman ignored Floyd's pleas to let him stand up, and saying "I can't breathe," were ignored by police officer Chauvin and three other policemen with him. Four policemen versus one black man who was handcuffed. Were those policemen cowards? Four vs. one. Why kneel on Floyd's neck? He wasn't going anywhere, because he couldn't. You may think there was nothing racial about that incident, but it turned racial and riots ensued. All four of those policemen should have had their badges taken and been arrested immediately. When I heard that Officer Chauvin had already had 16 or 17 write-ups about his conduct as an officer, angered me even more. Why did he get his hand slapped 16-17 times without receiving discipline from his department?
Do our police officers need more training? No! Their assignment is to defend and protect and they swore to that when they earned their badges. They need to stop thinking the badge will protect them from heinous acts like the murder of George Floyd. We can recall many other incidents where innocent blacks were killed and no discipline was taken against those officers. Racism is alive and well in the USA. And, why is it usually a white policeman guilty of the killing because he "thought the black man had committed a crime; or the officer felt threatened."
I know many of my readers will think - "Well, they bring it on themselves." Really? Really? How did Mr. Floyd bring this on himself? Or, the young black man who was innocently jogging when a father and a son shot and killed him in cold blood? Some white men feel superior to blacks and they feel heroic and protected by their whiteness. Do not take offense by that statement; if that shoe doesn't fit you. Two words I HATE are White Supremacy. Such ugly words that mean hate for those not like me.
Several times in my teaching career, I have read stories from the Bible to my students - they are in our textbooks. When I mention to the class that Jesus was not white, some boys want to argue with me, because Jesus has to be white like them. I remind them of the area where Jesus was born and of his heritage. The boys tell me that all the pictures they have seen of Jesus, He is white. It seems very discomforting to the boys that Jesus may not look like them. I asked them, "Does it make a difference if Jesus is not Caucasian?" To many of the students, it does.
I grew up in White Cloud and attended elementary school there. I remember several black families whose children attended school with us white kids. There was never any bias among other students or teachers that I recall. When we played outside during recess our teams were not segregated, nor did the students call one another ugly names. In high school at Highland, it was much the same. Other students may have different school experiences, but we enjoyed camaraderie because no one taught us differently.
My mother was adamant that we kids never feel or act superior to any other person. Mother's values and humility came from her parents who got their ethics from the Holy Bible. How can anyone determine what fairness, justice, love, and compassion mean and feel like without knowing Christ? Where else would you turn to find a better teacher? Aunt Inez would say, "Until there is justice for all, there is justice for none."
So, no matter a person's culture, no matter a person's beliefs, or no matter if he/she is gay, Jesus only asks us to love our brothers and sisters without prejudice. God sent his son to teach us about morals and agape love. Too many of us do not adhere to them because they do not fit our judgment. Yes, we do judge--we cannot escape it. We go to that church because we judge it to be the best fit, or we go to that college because we judge it to be a good fit for us, or we judge our purchases because we judge them to be our best fit. It is OK to make those choices/judgments. But leave people and their lifestyle to the one who knows all about them, because we do not. Besides, another person's life is none of our business. It's the business of God and His Son - don't try to usurp your Creator.
It's OK to be curious but not to pass judgement. PS: If we follow every rule in the Bible, we would be very confused. You eat shrimp, don't you? Pray, then let God be God.
Many states are opening up businesses again and hope to get back to "normal" whatever that is/was. The virus is still lurking around, so I will continue to use my medical facemask until I feel secure in going without it. Kirkwood is open again and many customers enjoyed the outside patio last Saturday evening to eat and get caught up on visiting. I enjoyed Kirkwood's curb side service several times, but I ate inside last Tuesday evening. I got tired of PBJ sandwiches, so I went out to eat.
Michael and Judy hosted a birthday lunch on Sunday for Tracy's 35th birthday. Michael grilled cheeseburgers and hot dogs and Mika provided the rest of the meal. Maira and Myra helped Mom make cupcakes for Dad's birthday. Who knew that blue frosting could be so enjoyable to little Halie? She had blue lips, tongue, and clothing after only two mini-cupcakes. The kids wanted to put candles on each cupcake and on the red-velvet cake. Tracy had quite a blaze to blow out.
I go to KC Monday, June 1 to get my other cataract removed. I hope it goes as well as my first cataract surgery. It's amazing how much better my eyesight has become already.
June 2 would have been the 59th wedding anniversary for Bob and me. I still find myself thinking he's in the family room watching TV or if someone drives in, I'll think it's him. Our old house creaks and pops by itself a lot, and I'm just getting over thinking it's Bob walking in to the kitchen or bathroom. Habits of 57 years of living together do not fade easily.
"When people care scraped elbows get kissed and the pain of a tiny wound goes away. When people care prayers reach heaven. Compassion becomes action. When people care hearts are lifted, people are reached. The world is made a better place." ~ from Women of Faith
