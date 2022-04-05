My deepest sympathy is with Steve Meeks and family. Steve's mother passed last weekend at Two Timbers in Highland. Steve is married to Karen Whetstine Meeks, and they have a son Wade and twin daughters Matie and Madison. Love and prayers to the Meeks family.
We are getting rain off and on this past week. It's still cool and overcast, so tilling the soil will have to wait a while. Things are really greening up and spring flowers are beginning to bloom. It's beautiful to watch the earth being restored to its natural beauty.
I have had two radiation treatments and have gotten along really well. I will have 28 treatments every Monday thru Friday until completed. My biggest problem is acid reflux, and I don't want to eat. I make myself eat, but it consists of soft foods and lots of water. The personnel, nurses, and doctors at the St. Joe Cancer Center are so patient and kind which makes the treatments more bearable. I have family members and friends who drive me to the Cancer Center--for that I am blessed. Thank you for your continuing prayers.
Granddaughter Katie Meng told me that Callee Meng really likes stuffed animals. While at Cracker Barrel the other day, I found a little lamb that was plump and very soft, so I bought it for Callee. Katie said she loves "Lambkin" and doesn't want to share her, so Callee sits on it while doing other things so the other kids can't get it. She has figured out how to protect Lambkin from predators.
Great-grandson Max Breazile--son of Chad and Deidra and grandson of Michael and Judy Twombly--celebrated his eighth birthday March 30 as did his cousin Seth Twombly celebrated his 33rd on the 30th. Max had friends stay the night, but they celebrated late into the night and early into the morning hours. Deidra had to take a nap after the friends went home. Max had a great time.
Sunday, April 3, Sherman and Mary Jane Smith hosted lunch (Josh got to plan the meal) for Josh's 33rd anniversary of his birth. It was fun again for me because I love to watch and interact with the four great grandkids. Callee needed a nap, so they headed home shortly after the party. Josh and Jake mounted a TV on the living room wall for Sherm and Mary. It was supposed to be done 3 years ago, but the time was right today. Josh is an April 1st baby, but I don't think anyone does April Fool's jokes much anymore.
Speaking of birthdays--I will have my final birthday in the 70's on Wednesday, April 6. As Minnie Pearl would say, "I'm just so proud to be here!" It's been a rough couple years, but I am still goin' and doin' the best I can. I have days where I feel really well and days I feel yucky. I just take one day at a time and do what I can and not fret about the rest. God has blessed me more than I deserve and he has surrounded me with the best family and friends anyone could ask for. I thank him each night for each of you. Hugs to all.
UPDATE: The Highland HIgh School Bluestreaks class of 1961 will gather at Ernie's at noon on May 28 for reminiscing and also to enjoy a delicious Southern Fried Chicken meal with all the trimmings. Sadly, we have lost quite a few classmates, so I hope everyone will make the effort to attend. I have spoken with several classmates and emailed others, but a letter of information goes out this week. If you know of a 1961 graduate who has not been contacted, please let me know. Varga Gladhart and I are making these plans, so you may contact either of us.
When I was teaching, I enjoyed writing sentences on the white board for the students to argue/discuss. One such sentence was, "John took the pictures out of their frames and burned them." No consensus, but lots of discussion. What do you think?
Be KIND is a winning way to live. But why is it easier to be kind to friends than it is to our own family members? It shouldn't be. Make adjustments if necessary. Blessings to you this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.