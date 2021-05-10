My sincere sympathy is with Beverly Miller's family due to Bev's passing. She was such a special lady in our community, to her church family, and especially to her loving family. Bev sent hundreds of greeting cards to those who were ill, to those celebrating a birthday, anniversary, etc., or to just say "thinking of you." Bev was a friend to all who knew her and she will be missed greatly because there aren't many Bev Millers left in this world. Our Earth angel has transitioned to join Heaven's angels.
On May 7, we learned of the death of Phil Dachenhusen of Arizona. Phil and Mary were long-time residents of Hiawatha before retiring to Arizona. Phil was enjoying a game of golf with friends when he passed. Phil was a fun guy who loved to laugh and smile. He was generous and enjoyed working with his church family at Community of Christ. Phil enjoyed life, spending time with his family, golfing, and doing the Lord's work. We will miss you, Phil, but Heaven is rejoicing with Branden in a joyous welcome home.
I hope all mothers had a wonderful Mother's Day with their family. My kiddos and grandkids met Sunday evening at Kirkwood & Co. to enjoy a delicious meal and lots of visiting. Jodi's mother, Sharen, joined the celebration, too. It was Queen Kate for A Day, and I loved every minute of it. Other days I'm just a princess to them. LOL
Scott Smith cooked lunch for wife Lisa, daughter Paige, and mother-in-law Cheril McKay on Sunday. A delicious meal with all the trimmings was enjoyed by all.
PRIDE will meet this Friday evening, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Mike and Marie Lamb. Final plans for our Memorial Day celebration will be made and we will begin planning for our city-wide garage sale/bake sale. Also, beginning plans for July 4th activities will begin discussed. If you are a Highland resident, PRIDE wants your input. You will not be asked to do anything that you do not volunteer for. Please let Marie know if you plan to attend the May 14th meet at kaylie6062@gmail.com
The next LitWit Book Club will meet June 16. The book selected is "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah. All are welcome. For more information, contact Donna Parish.
A storm with hail was predicted for us last Friday evening, but we lucked out. Lots of corn fields are planted and many show shoots that are 1"-3" or more high. A hail storm would have been hard for them to recover from. We did get a nice rain, and that was welcome.
Have a blessed week and be kind to one another.
