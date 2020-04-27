I think spring if finally here to stay. It is sunny today (Monday) but very windy. The farmers are going full force because of the rain delay last week. Beautiful early spring flowers and green grass are very welcome sights. The warmer weather has given us the opportunity to go outside to work or just enjoy a break from isolation in the house. Lots of things have gotten done during my isolation that I have been putting off, so I guess there really is something good in all things.
This isolation has brought one thing to the forefront that I have always believed needed more credit, it's the essential workers. How often have we heard "essential workers" mentioned on TV. The essential workers are not the CEOs, it's the people necessary to our well-being: farmers, grocers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, teachers, firemen, police, EMTs, and all people who work to provide for ALL people. Yes, all of those occupations work for salaries, but the bottom line is they take care of people in every station in life. God bless them for having hearts that care.
Lots of gardens have been planted and little shoots are popping up to let us know they are doing well. I am not a gardener. I like to plant the garden in the sunny, cool springtime, but when it gets hot and the weeds are overtaking the garden, I'm done. Mr. Hot Sunshine and I do not do well together. Scott was always my gardener until a few years ago. He does plant and help harvest the sweet corn, but we've just outgrown the need for planting green beans, potatoes, etc. He's pretty busy taking care of crops, so the garden had to go. Jodi, Hannah, Claire, and Jace still have a nice garden. It's always fun to plant and harvest the garden, but taking care of it is a chore they do not like. The kids like to sell their sweet corn from the patch Daddy Paul plants for them because that produces $$ for each of them. So, don't forget where you can get delicious sweet corn this summer.
I wish we could plant morel mushrooms. Some pictures of bags of mushrooms have shown up on Facebook, so they are out there. Grandson Travis, who lives in Nebraska City, took Danielle and kids to the forest near them last Saturday and they found half a plastic bag full. Wish I lived closer to them.
As the "soft" reopening of some business happen this week, let's remember what we have learned from COVID-19 -be mindful of washing your hands, distancing from one another, being kind, helping others, sharing food, creating ways to share your love with family, smelling the roses (well, maybe the tulips, daffodils, and crocus), thanking God for His blessings each and every day of our lives, realizing that danger and death are out there, so let go of hurts and grudges--they take too much of your time.
Have a blessed week and be kind to one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.